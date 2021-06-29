By her side. Jana Kramer revealed that she reached out to Jamie Lynn Spears after her older sister Britney Spears’ emotional court hearing statement made headlines last week.

“I do just feel bad because I’m [friends with Jamie Lynn],” Kramer, 37, said during the Monday, June 28, episode of her “Whine Down” podcast. “I texted Jamie when I heard all the stuff in the media. I basically just said, ‘I’m praying for you and your family. I know that we don’t know the full truth of anything, and so just know that, like, I’m here as a friend supporting you, caring about you, praying for you.”’

Kramer noted that the Zoey 101 alum, 30, responded to her text.

“She wrote back a sweet message, and I’m like, ‘Girl, you don’t need to say anything or explain nothing to me.’ I’m just literally saying, ‘We don’t know. Your family — that is y’alls business,’” the One Tree Hill alum added. “Unfortunately, I can’t even imagine being in that situation. [The internet is] being so awful to even Jamie Lynn. I’m like, there’s a lot that we probably don’t know. They’re just a family in pain. Just like a lot of us have these situations with families.”

Britney, 39, opened up about her ongoing conservatorship battle during a Wednesday, June 23, court hearing. Since 2008, the “Toxic” singer has been unable to make major personal or financial decisions without the approval of her conservators, which includes her father, Jamie Spears.

“It’s demoralizing what I’ve been through. I’ve never said it openly; I never thought anyone would believe me. I’m not lying. I just want my life back,” she told the court. “It’s been 13 years and it’s been enough. I want to be able to be heard.”

Kramer said that she feels bad talking about Britney’s situation due to her friendship with Jamie Lynn.

“There’s a lot we don’t know, and — with my friendship with Jamie — I would never dare to even ask. That’s not my business,” she said.

Nevertheless, Jamie Lynn revealed her thoughts on the matter in an emotional Instagram Story on Monday.

”I think it’s extremely clear that since the day I was born I’ve only loved and adored and supported my sister. I mean, this is my freaking big sister before any of this bulls—t,” she said. “I don’t care if she wants to run away to the rainforest and have a zillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has so many times before. I have nothing to gain or lose either way. This situation does not affect me because I am only her sister who is only concerned about her happiness.”