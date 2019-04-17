Bringing down the hammer! Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin weighed in on Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin’s alleged involvement in the nationwide college admissions cheating scandal.

“People go to jail for that, so you should,” Kramer, 35, said on the Monday, April 15, episode of the couple’s “Whine Down” podcast. Added Caussin, 32, “If it comes down to that, it’s like, ‘Hey, the law’s the law.’”

Although the One Tree Hill alum wants justice to be served, she has concerns about Huffman and Loughlin’s high-profile statuses in the case. “What I don’t agree with is making a, ‘Well, they’re a celebrity so we have to prove a point.’ I don’t like that,” she explained. However, Kramer added that if prosecutors treat the actresses like they would “everyone else,” then they should do jail time if found guilty.

Huffman, who entered a guilty plea on April 8, faces four to 10 months behind bars for her crimes. “In light of the fact that the prosecutors are requesting a relatively low amount of incarceration, it puts Huffman’s team in striking distance of a no-prison outcome,” state and federal criminal defense attorney Lou Shaprio previously told Us Weekly of the Desperate Housewives alum, who allegedly paid $15,000 to boost 18-year-old daughter Sofia’s college entrance exam score.

As for Loughlin, the When Calls the Heart actress, 54, and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, have been accused of paying $500,000 to secure their daughters, Olivia, 19, and Bella, 20, admission into the University of Southern California as crew team recruits, although they did not participate in the sport. The couple pleaded not guilty to fraud and money laundering conspiracy charges on Monday, April 15, just one month after their arrests.

A source revealed to Us that the Fuller House star and the fashion designer, 55, rejected plea deals that included two-year prison sentences.

“Lori is in denial about possibly going to prison,” a second insider previously told Us. “Lori doesn’t believe she should have to spend any time in prison. She’ll go to trial before being separated from her family and take those odds rather than just go to prison as part of a deal.”

