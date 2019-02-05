Owning up to her shortcomings. One day after Jana Kramer apologized to her husband, Mike Caussin, for joking about his past cheating scandal, the country singer thanked fans for not judging her blunders.

“We just wanted to come on and say thank you for letting us not be perfect and make mistakes and letting us be so vulnerable with you guys,” the One Tree Hill alum, 35, said in an Instagram Story video on Tuesday, February 5. Caussin, 31, then chuckled as Kramer addressed him directly.

“The sad thing is, I don’t want people to think I belittle you,” she said. “I hate that it comes of that way because I can be sarcastic.”

The former NFL player added: “We just use the podcast to be overly transparent to help people.”

The “Dammit” singer got snarky with Caussin while talking about TLC’s Seeking Sister Wife on the Monday, February 4, episode of her “Whine Down With Jana Kramer” podcast. “What guy doesn’t want that … to have different partners and to have sex?” she asserted. “That’s why my husband cheated on me.”

Kramer later took to social media to apologize for her “sarcastic” remarks, which she said she made as a way of “coping with pain and triggers.”

“Sometimes there is something under a joke and it can hurt someone else,” she wrote on Instagram. “And that’s what happened on this weeks podcast and I’m sorry.”

Us Weekly broke the news in September 2016 that former Buffalo Bills tight end cheated on the “I Got the Boy” songstress with multiple women following their May 2015 wedding. Kramer and Caussin briefly split, but the Support the Girls actress eventually gave her husband another chance. The pair renewed their vows in December 2017 and share two children together: Jolie, 3, and Jace, 2 months.

