Her biggest fans. Jana Kramer’s husband, Mike Caussin, and her daughter, Jolie, showed their support for the country crooner by belting out her music in the car.

The One Tree Hill alum, 35, shared a video to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, January 16, of the former football player, 31, singing along to her hit “I Got the Boy.”

“I got the long hair hot head / she got the steady hands,” Caussin lip-synched as he danced along to the track.

“Hahahaha!!!! I love my husband,” Kramer wrote.

He wasn’t the only one excited to hear the actress’ tune: Another clip showed the couple’s 2-year-old freaking out over the sound of her mom’s voice on the radio.

“Jolie, you hear Mommy’s voice?” Caussin asked the toddler in her car seat in the back of the car.

“Mommy!” the little girl replied enthusiastically.

“I’m dying!!!!!!” she captioned the sweet moment. “Jolie heard me on the radio!”

Caussin talked to Us Weekly earlier this month about how his marriage to the singer has changed in the wake of his infidelity. “Being the perpetrator, it’s hard because there’s a lot of shame behind things that I’ve done and topics that we talk about,” he admitted. “But by doing that, we’ve gotten more comfortable in dealing with them head-on, which has been great for our relationship. There’s not many elephants in the room for us anymore because we address them.”

The athlete said discussing his affairs — he cheated on his wife with multiple women in 2016 — on the couple’s podcast, “Whine Down,” has also been surprisingly therapeutic for the pair.

“It was so painful to think about and to live with, that I never thought I would have the strength and the courage to own it as much as I have,” he told Us. “I have for so long — and Jana can attest to this — I just wanted to sweep it under the rug and not talk about it and not bring attention to it and everything like that.”

Kramer added: “It takes a very strong person to sit there and kind of take shots fired at you. He’s a strong person that believes in himself enough to show change and show growth.”

The twosome, who wed in May 2015, welcomed their second child, a son named Jace, in November.

