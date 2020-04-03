Back in action! Jane Fonda revived her iconic home fitness routine for the TikTok generation in her first post on the video sharing app.

The Grace and Frankie star, 82, posted her TikTok debut on Friday, April 3, as a way to continue her dedicated work with the Fire Drill Fridays climate action movement. In the video, Fonda hit her pilates mat and invited young people to Google her in order to get the full backstory of her wellness guru past.

“Hello TikTok! I’m bringing back the Jane Fonda Workout during this home sequestration. Come on and do it with me!” the Monster-in-Law actress began, instructing her followers to participate in her famed fat-burning exercises while they self-isolate amid the coronavirus crisis. After a few leg raises, Fonda changed into her protest gear and urged fans to join the very first virtual Fire Drill Fridays rally.

“What I really would like you to do is to workout with me for the planet,” the Barbarella star concluded. “Whether you are on your couch or on your yoga mat … the future needs you. I need you.”

The Hollywood icon has been making headlines for her involvement in protests supporting climate change awareness for months, often enlisting the help of some of her famous friends along the way. “I want to put my body on the line, I want to get out of my comfort zone in a way that is regular and present and show people that this is what we need to do now,” Fonda explained during an interview with NBC in November 2019.

Through her devotion to Greenpeace and the Fire Drill Fridays movement, Fonda has been arrested five times in Washington D.C. — and she doesn’t plan on stopping any time soon.

“Even though you’re being handcuffed and put in a situation where you have absolutely no control, it’s like stepping into yourself,” she said in the upcoming April 2020 issue of Elle magazine. “I have chosen to put myself in this position where I lose all power because of something I believe in. And it’s incredible.”