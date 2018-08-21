Pretty little lovers. Never mind the white dress or an extravagant party, Janel Parrish can’t wait for her wedding day to fiancé Chris Long for one reason — she can’t wait for him to be her husband!

The Dancing With the Stars alum, 29, rocked her stunning engagement ring at the To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before premiere in Culver City, California, on Thursday, August 16, where she gushed about why she adores her hubby-to-be.

“He just is my person. My soul knows him, I feel like. He’s my best friend in the entire world. And no matter what, if I’m having the worst day ever, I feel like I have somebody who understands me. And even if he doesn’t quite understand me at that moment, he tries to,” Parrish told Us Weekly at the event. “And that feels so nice.”

This girl… 🙋🏻‍♂️ A post shared by C. Long (@c_long) on Nov 24, 2017 at 4:46pm PST

When asked what she was looking forward to most when it comes to her big day, Parrish — who played Mona Vanderwaal on Pretty Little Liars — answered, “Making him my husband. Putting a ring on his finger!”

The Bratz: The Movie star announced in October 2017 that she and Long were engaged after a year of dating. “Went to the park for a stroll with Klee and came back with a fiancé. I get to marry my best friend and I’m over the moon. I love you @c_long,” she captioned an Instagram photo of the couple kissing in front of a fountain. Long shared the same photo with the caption, “Locked it up.” The happy couple celebrated their engagement in February 2018 at a party in Los Angeles.

As for whether any of Parrish’s former Pretty Little Liars costars will be in attendance at her nuptials, she teased Us while laughing, “Yes, yes. Stay tuned.”

With reporting by Taylor Ferber

