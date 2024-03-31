Sister Wives star Janelle Brown shared photos honoring her late son, Garrison Brown, at his celebration of life ceremony and admitted that moving forward hasn’t been easy.

“It’s been hard to get my brain to work properly again,” Janelle, 54, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, March 30. “I am so grateful for the outpouring of love and support I’ve received these last three weeks. The support has been overwhelming. I am honored.”

Janelle, who shared Garrison with Kody Brown, noted that she was sharing “some of the photos” from the funeral, which included snaps with the Nevada National Guard. In one picture, a soldier presented a flag to Janelle, who was visibly emotional.

“Many [of] you have already seen a lot of these online, often with snarky comments accompanying them,” she wrote. “But this was a beautiful moment for us.”

Janelle concluded that Garrison “would have loved” his celebration of life ceremony.

News broke on March 5 that Garrison died in an apparent suicide at the age of 25. Janelle and Kody, 55, confirmed his death in a joint statement at the time, writing, “[We] are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown. He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

Garrison, who was a staff sergeant in the National Guard and a member of the 1st Squadron, 221st Cavalry, was honored in a ceremony earlier this month at the Clark County Armory. The National Guard shared pictures from the funeral via its Facebook account.

“Known for his adventurous spirit, Brown traveled extensively, exploring multiple countries and continents,” the post read. “He had a passion for comedy, amateur craftsmanship and adventurous photography, with his night sky photography particularly moving those who viewed it.”

The statement noted that Garrison’s death “has left a void in their hearts,” adding that his “memory serves as a reminder to cherish loved ones and prioritize compassion.”

“The entire Nevada National Guard community shares in the sorrow of losing Staff Sgt. Robert Garrison Brown,” the post read. “We recognize the profound impact of his absence on our fellow members and the 221st Cavalry family, who are deeply affected by the loss of their trusted companion.”

