Garrison Brown Honored By Nevada National Guard After Death

The Nevada National Guard honored Garrison Brown in a ceremony on Sunday, March 24, at the Clark County Armory.

Brown was a staff sergeant in the Nevada National Guard and a member of the 1st Squadron, 221st Cavalry. The son of Sister Wives stars Janelle and Kody Brown, Garrison died on March 5 in an apparent suicide. He was 25.

At the time of his death, Janelle, 54, and Kody, 55, shared a joint statement confirming the news.

“[We] are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” the statement read. “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

The National Guard shared images from the ceremony via its Facebook account.

“Known for his adventurous spirit, Brown traveled extensively, exploring multiple countries and continents,” the post read. “He had a passion for comedy, amateur craftsmanship and adventurous photography, with his night sky photography particularly moving those who viewed it.”

The post included 13 images, showing a crowd of family and friends gathered to honor Garrison. In one, a soldier is presenting a folded flag to Janelle, who accepts it. She and those around her, including Garrison’s brother, Gabriel, are visibly emotional at the gesture.

“Brown’s friends and family remember him for his sense of humor and ability to connect with others. His passing has left a void in their hearts,” the National Guard post read. “His memory serves as a reminder to cherish loved ones and prioritize compassion.”

Photos also showed Garrison’s fellow soldiers performing a gun salute outside and speaking to the crowd in the armory.

“The entire Nevada National Guard community shares in the sorrow of losing Staff Sgt. Robert Garrison Brown,” the post continued. “We recognize the profound impact of his absence on our fellow members and the 221st Cavalry family, who are deeply affected by the loss of their trusted companion.”

Garrison’s older brother Hunter shared an Instagram post on Wednesday, March 27, with another image from the ceremony and more of the siblings together.

“I have no eulogy to give or long caption for you to read,” read Hunter’s upload. “All I can say is that I love Garrison and he has always been and will always be a huge part of my life. I will forever work at being better at enjoying every moment, big or small, with my loved ones. I would encourage you to do the same!”

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.