Sister Wives star Hunter Brown is paying tribute to his brother Garrison Brown following his tragic death.

“When tomorrow starts without me…,” Hunter, 27, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, March 26, seemingly referencing a poem from by David Romano. “I have no eulogy to give or long caption for you to read. All I can say is that I love Garrison and he has always been and will always be a huge part of my life. I will forever work at being better at enjoying every moment, big or small, with my loved ones. I would encourage you to do the same!”

Alongside his caption was a series of photos that featured the brothers together over the years, from childhood throwbacks to moments on family trips and graduation celebrations. One image appeared to show Hunter standing tall while attending Garrison’s funeral.

“Now we are free… I will see you again, but not yet. Not yet,” Garrison ended the post, citing a quote from 2000’s Gladiator.

Related: Sister Wives’ Kody and Janelle Brown’s Family: Guide to 6 Kids Kody Brown and Janelle Brown shared a lot of love before their 2022 split — including raising their six children. The Sister Wives stars’ 1993 spiritual wedding marked their beginning of their plural family. Kody was already legally married to Meri Brown when he welcomed Janelle into his life. He went on to spiritually marry […]

Hunter and Garrison are two of Janelle and ex-husband Kody Brown’s six children, along with siblings Logan, 29, Maddie, 28, Gabriel, 21, and Savanah, 18. Janelle, 54, and Kody, 55, confirmed the news of Garrison’s death via Instagram on March 5.

“Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” their post began. “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

Us Weekly confirmed that police arrived at Garrison’s house in Flagstaff, Arizona on March 5. He was discovered dead on the scene by responding officers with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His death was investigated as an apparent suicide. He was 25.

Garrison’s sister Maddie was the first of his siblings to break her silence after his passing, sharing a thoughtful tribute via Instagram on March 10. “My words seem to fall short,” she wrote. “Our hearts our broken and we are now swallowed with the love now left behind for this beautiful brother. God be with you till we meet again. I’ll see you at the gates of Valhalla, feasting with our ancestors who battled before you. Until then, we must live in a more gray world without the light you brought.”

In addition to his spiritual marriage to Janelle, Kody was legally married to Meri Brown from 1990 to 2014. They got divorced in order for Kody to legally marry his fourth wife, Robyn Brown. He was also previously spiritually married to Christine Brown. Janelle ended her spiritual marriage to Kody in December 2022. He has also separated from Meri, 53, and Christine, 51.

Kody’s relationship with his and Janelle’s children grew strained in 2020 due to his strict COVID-19 rules. The fragmented dynamic led to Janelle admitting that she was “worried” about her sons’ mental health — referring to Garrison and Gabriel — during Sister Wives season 18, which was filmed in 2022.

“Gabriel feels everything very, very deeply. But he’s also the kid who doesn’t say anything,” she said at the time. “And Garrison just seems angry or sadder, like, he’s not as happy-go-lucky as he used to be.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Deal of the Day TurboTax is 20% Off at Amazon Today View Deal Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Maddie later confirmed that mental health played a part in Garrison’s death during a March 18 Instagram video as she reflected on what she’s learned from the loss of her little brother.

Related: Celebrity Deaths of 2024 Hollywood mourned many celebrities in 2024. Speed Racer star Christian Oliver (born Christian Klepser) died at the age of 51 during a fatal plane crash on January 5. Oliver was traveling home from a Caribbean vacation with his two daughters — Madita and Annik, whom he shared with wife Jessica Klepser — on January 4. […]

“Mental health is so important,” she explained in the clip. “And I don’t think we talk about it enough. I don’t think we do enough to bring awareness. It wasn’t bullying, it wasn’t a lack of love that Garrison had. It was mental health. And I am going to continue talking about mental health and self-care until I’m blue in the face because I don’t think it’s talked about enough in a way that people understand it.”

She also pointed out the dangers of social media, noting that she wanted to “be more authentic” with her presence online. “It’s a highlight reel,” she said. “Garrison used to feel like he wasn’t doing enough because he was comparing himself to things on social media, and I don’t think that it’s real and I think we need to remember that.”