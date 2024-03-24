The High Country Humane Society in Flagstaff, Arizona, is celebrating the legacy of the late Garrison Brown.

“Today, we honor Robert Garrison Brown for his love and compassion towards cats and all animals by naming our Cat Adoption Room after him and the cats he loved and adopted from us,” a Saturday, March 23, Instagram post from the High Country Humane Society read. “Garrison, your memory has touched so many lives already and will continue to do so here at High Country Humane for years to come.”

The statement added, “Thank you for sharing your passion for animals with us, we will remember you always.”

The Sister Wives star, born Robert Garrison Brown, had long supported High Country Humane and even adopted three of his pet cats from there. In his honor, the organization named its Cat Adoption Center room after him.

Related: Sister Wives’ Kody and Janelle Brown’s Family: Guide to 6 Kids Kody Brown and Janelle Brown shared a lot of love before their 2022 split — including raising their six children. The Sister Wives stars’ 1993 spiritual wedding marked their beginning of their plural family. Kody was already legally married to Meri Brown when he welcomed Janelle into his life. He went on to spiritually marry […]

“We saw probably close to 1,000 people who supported us when we raised a little over $25,000 in just two weeks time,” one High Country Humane employee said in a video posted on Saturday. “It’s an amazing gift in his memory and it’s a true testament to the person he was. He was passionate about senior cats … [and] the words that people wrote in their donations were just incredibly inspiring and some of them didn’t know him [outside] of the Sister Wives program.”

Garrison’s mother, Janelle Brown, reposted the High Country Humane Society’s dedication to her Instagram Story on Saturday.

News broke earlier this month that Garrison had been found dead inside his Flagstaff apartment at the age of 25. Law enforcement officers later revealed that Garrison had an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. (Garrison’s sister Maddie Brush has since claimed that mental health was a factor in his death.)

“Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” Janelle, 54, and ex-husband Kody Brown wrote in a joint Instagram statement on March 5. “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

Related: 'Sister Wives' Stars Janelle and Kody's Family Photos With Their Kids Sister Wives stars Janelle Brown and Kody Brown have documented themselves doting on their six children through the years — even after their 2022 split. Janelle and Kody were spiritually married in 1993, three years after he legally wed Meri Brown. Christine Brown joined the family in 1994 and fourth wife Robyn Brown was added in 2014. […]

Garrison is survived by parents Janelle and Kody, 55, as well as his siblings. The Sister Wives exes, who separated in December 2022, also share sons Logan, 27, Hunter, 26, and Gabriel, 21, as well as daughters, Maddie, 27, and Savanah, 18. Kody also shares 12 other children with Meri Brown, Christine Brown and Robyn Brown, respectively. (Kody split from Meri, 53, and Christine, 51, in 2021 and 2022, respectively.)

The Brown family came together to mourn Garrison during a funeral service on March 9.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.