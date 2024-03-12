Sister Wives star Mykelti Brown detailed the impact of her late brother Garrison Brown’s death.

“I was in Flagstaff last week with my husband and all of my family. It was for obvious reasons — my brother passed away,” Mykelti, 27, shared a video uploaded to her Patreon subscribers on Tuesday, March 12. “It sucked a lot. I’m a bright side kind of person and I always like to look at the bright side of everything. The bright side of his passing is, he’s obviously no longer in pain or hurting or sad because he’s in a better place.”

Mykelti went on to say that the “other bright side” is that her whole family was “together for the first time in years” to celebrate Garrison’s life. (He was laid to rest on Saturday, March 9.)

“I think that ultimately, obviously, Garrison would’ve been happy by that,” Mykelti added. “The thing I know about Garrison is he wouldn’t have wanted us all to stop living our life and stop doing what we need to do and what we want to do.”

Related: Celebrity Deaths of 2024: Stars We Lost This Year Hollywood mourned many celebrities in 2024. Speed Racer star Christian Oliver (born Christian Klepser) died at the age of 51 during a fatal plane crash on January 5. Oliver was traveling home from a Caribbean vacation with his two daughters — Madita and Annik, whom he shared with wife Jessica Klepser — on January 4. […]

Mykelti went on to say that they have other plans to “honor” him within “the next couple months,” including a Brown family reunion.

Us Weekly confirmed on March 5 that Garrison had died at age 25 in Flagstaff, Arizona, from an apparent suicide. He was reportedly found by brother Gabriel Brown before officers responded to what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Garrison’s parents, Kody Brown and Janelle Brown, released a joint statement following the news of their son’s death.

“Janelle and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” the social media statement read. “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. Our loss will leave such a big hole in our lives, that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

Related: Sister Wives’ Kody and Janelle Brown’s Family: Guide to 6 Kids Kody Brown and Janelle Brown shared a lot of love before their 2022 split — including raising their six children. The Sister Wives stars’ 1993 spiritual wedding marked their beginning of their plural family. Kody was already legally married to Meri Brown when he welcomed Janelle into his life. He went on to spiritually marry […]

Garrison, along with Mykelti, were two of Kody and Jenelle’s six kids. They are the parents of Logan, 29, Hunter, 27, Gabriel, 22, and Savanah, 19. (Kody is also the father of 12 other children whom he shares with Meri Brown, Christine Brown and Robyn Brown.)

Concluding her statement, Mykelti candidly said it “sucks” dealing with the death of a loved one before asking fans not to ask about Garrison.

“I think most recently most of us have all pretty much agreed that none of our life is private really,” she said. “But this is ours, this is private. … I appreciate you guys all tons. Thank you for going through this with me. Thank you for being there.”

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.