Mental health played into Sister Wives star Garrison Brown‘s death at age 25, according to his sister Maddie.

The 28-year-old took to Instagram on Monday, March 18, to reflect on what she’s learned from the loss of her younger brother. “Obviously, the first week was horrible,” Maddie said in a video, adding that she didn’t “put pressure” on herself to return to “real life.”

After thanking fans for the “outpouring of love” they’ve shown her extended family, Maddie pivoted to another crucial conversation. “Mental health is so important,” she continued. “And I don’t think we talk about it enough. I don’t think we do enough to bring awareness. It wasn’t bullying, it wasn’t a lack of love that Garrison had. It was mental health. And I am going to continue talking about mental health and self-care until I’m blue in the face because I don’t think it’s talked about enough in a way that people understand it.”

Maddie also pointed out that she learned “time is so precious,” encouraging her followers “to reevaluate” if they are feeling unfulfilled in their lives.

Related: Celebrity Deaths of 2024: Stars We Lost This Year Hollywood mourned many celebrities in 2024. Speed Racer star Christian Oliver (born Christian Klepser) died at the age of 51 during a fatal plane crash on January 5. Oliver was traveling home from a Caribbean vacation with his two daughters — Madita and Annik, whom he shared with wife Jessica Klepser — on January 4. […]

“The other thing is social media’s not real,” she said, adding that she wanted to “be more authentic” with her presence online. “It’s a highlight reel. … Garrison used to feel like he wasn’t doing enough because he was comparing himself to things on social media, and I don’t think that it’s real and I think we need to remember that.”

Garrison was one of Janelle and Kody Brown‘s six children, along with Maddie and siblings Logan, 29, Hunter, 26, Gabriel, 21, and Savanah, 18. Kody, 55, confirmed the news of his son’s death via Instagram on March 5.

“Janelle and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” the Sister Wives star captioned his post. “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. Our loss will leave such a big hole in our lives, that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

Us Weekly confirmed that police had arrived at Garrison’s house in Flagstaff, Arizona. He was discovered dead on the scene by responding officers with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His death was investigated as an apparent suicide.

Kody was legally married to Meri Brown from 1990 to 2014. They got divorced in order for Kody to legally marry his fourth wife, Robyn Brown. He was previously spiritually married to Janelle, 54, and Christine Brown. (Janelle ended her spiritual marriage to Kody in December 2022. He has also separated from Meri, 53, and Christine, 51.)

While Janelle posted a nearly identical statement to Kody, Meri shared her own message remembering the late Garrison.

Related: 'Sister Wives' Family Guide: Get to Know Kody Brown's Spouses and Kids Sister Wives star Kody Brown has his hands full with wife Robyn Brown and his three former partners, Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and Christine Brown. Kody’s family — which includes 18 total children— was thrust into the spotlight in September 2010 when Sister Wives premiered. At the time, Kody was courting his fourth wife, Robyn, […]

“Our family is deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy, Robert Garrison Brown. He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him,” she wrote via Instagram. “This loss will leave such a big hole in our lives, and it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy during this time and join us in honoring his memory.”

Meri added, “Garrison, you are loved and will be missed!”

Garrison’s relationship with his father became strained in 2020 due to Kody’s strict COVID-19 rules. During Sister Wives season 18, which filmed in 2022, Janelle admitted to being “worried” about her sons’ mental health — referring to Garrison and Gabriel.

“Gabriel feels everything very, very deeply. But he’s also the kid who doesn’t say anything,” she said at the time. “And Garrison just seems angry or sadder, like, he’s not as happy-go-lucky as he used to be.”

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.