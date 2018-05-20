Duchess Meghan isn’t the only one who’s going to need to catch up on sleep after a whirlwind wedding weekend. True Blood star Janina Gavankar took to Instagram on Sunday, May 20, just hours after she watched her pal tie the knot to Prince Harry to share how she was feeling.

The 37-year-old actress posted a photo to her Stories with the caption, “Emotionally hung over. Headed to [the airport],” alongside the airplane emoji. In the pic, Gavankar can be seen with her hand over her face while she rocks army green silk pants, a white crop top paired with an oversized sweater and combat boots.

Hours prior to the post, Gavankar was one of 600 in attendance at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England to witness the nuptials of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. She wore a gorgeous peach-colored dress with a black fascinator as she watched her friend say “I do!”

Gavankar documented the story of her ensemble for the occasion in a social media post where she noted that it’s “strange to be talking fashion on a powerful day of love and union.”

Earlier this week, the actress, who is close friends with Meghan, opened up about the newlywed couple in a candid interview on Good Morning America.

“They fell in love with nothing around them. No frills. No bells and whistles,” she said. “All they had was each other, doing good work in a place where nobody was watching them. They did that separately. Imagine what they can do together.”

As previously reported, the royal couple wed in a gorgeous ceremony followed by an intimate evening celebration with 200 guests closest to them. The blushing bride changed from her gorgeous Givenchy gown into a stunning, white halterneck Stella McCartney dress which she paired with an aquamarine ring that belonged to Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana.