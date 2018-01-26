Relatable! January Jones is not holding back when it comes to talking about being a single mother — and the damper it can put on intimacy.

“It limits your sex life, for sure,” the 40-year-old Mad Men alum said during an interview with Violet Gray published on Friday, January 26.

She explained: “Because you can’t bring someone home when your kid’s coming into the room. Honestly, my son turns up in the middle of the night and asks for a massage, and then I fall asleep. I imagine that’s what marriage is like?”

But the blonde beauty — who has recently been linked to The Bachelor’s Nick Viall — revealed how important she thinks lovemaking is.

“Sex, what’s that? As my mom always said, sex is a gauge of your relationship, so if you have a good relationship you should be having sex regularly,” Jones told the outlet. “Even if you’re angry or you’ve been together for a million and five years. You have to force yourself to have that physical connection.”

As for what makes for good sex? “[Being] comfortable with your body,” she said.

The Last Man on Earth actress continued to detail how she believes you become happy in your own skin. “I don’t know about men, but for women I think that comes with age—knowing and loving yourself,” she said. “When I was younger, I wouldn’t ask for things I knew I wanted because I was insecure. And everybody’s different, so guys don’t know what’s going to work. But hopefully now I’m more comfortable with my body and my sexuality.”

And perhaps she’ll find her final rose with Viall. Though nothing has been confirmed, the duo, amid reports that they were dating, have showed subtle displays of affection on social media since earlier this month, Us Weekly previously reported.

Prior to fans pointing out their flirty interactions, Jones admitted in a November interview on The Late Late Show with James Corden that Viall had randomly reached out to her.

“He asked me to battle him on Lip Sync Battle,” she said at the time. “So is that, like, his way of asking me out, or does he have a problem with me? I don’t know what that was. But I declined, because I don’t need to be humiliated.”

She added, jokingly: “You don’t know if you like him or if he’s a scumbag — and I think that’s why I’m attracted to him, maybe?”

Jones was previously linked to director Noah Miller, Jason Sudeikis, Ashton Kutcher and Josh Groban.

