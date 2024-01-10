January Jones came to some shocking revelations about the name “Jim” — and she wasn’t too thrilled about it.

“Last night I spent a good 30 [minutes] laying in bed pondering the name Jim,” Jones, 46, wrote via Instagram Story on Tuesday, January 9. “Like what a weird name. It’s not short for anything, it doesn’t mean anything. Imagine if Rose’s love interest in Titanic was named Jim, would you even care if he froze? Prob not.”

The Mad Men alum went on to share that she ended up asking her mom about it and found out the name “Jim” is short for “James.”

“I’m furious, how did someone get to Jim from James? So stupid,” she shared. “I’m so ashamed that the word Jimothy was in my brain for a few minutes. I can never get that time back. And sorry to the Jims. I mean no disrespect. Also sorry to my family for how I am.”

This isn’t the first time Jones has joked around with her followers on social media. In August 2023, Jones took to Instagram to announce that she has a surprising source for her new style.

“I never expected my midlife crisis to say ‘take fashion cues from teenage boys’ yet here I am,” she captioned a photo of herself kneeling in the grass wearing a baggy blue T-shirt with a black lace skirt and black leather platform boots.

The actress also shared the photo to her Instagram Story, adding, “My son makes this pose in pics now so I did it to mock him and the jokes on me cause he’s right, it def makes you look cooler.”

Jones welcomed son Xander in 2011, however, she has yet to reveal the father.

While Jones has been very open about her life on social media, she has also been candid about her life as a single parent.

“I parent him by myself,” she told Us Weekly in November 2019. “I have to balance good cop, bad cop. And it’s not always fun for me because I want to always be the fun mom. But I think at some point, it might take until he has his own kids to understand. I think he’ll appreciate that.”

The X-Men: First Class star also revealed that her son doesn’t care about her fame, unless it “works to his advantage.”

“We were at Disneyland, and he’s like, ‘Mom! Can you get fast passes and tell everyone you’re an actress?’ I was like, ‘No! This is the deal. This is what it’s like,’” she explained to Us at the time. “It’s part of the experience. We gotta talk. We gotta hang out.”