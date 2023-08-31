January Jones is in a new fashion era inspired by a surprising source.

The 45-year-old actress took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 30, to show Us her new grunge aesthetic. “I never expected my midlife crisis to say ‘take fashion cues from teenage boys’ yet here I am,” Jones captioned the social media post.

In the snap, Jones could be seen rocking a baggy blue T-shirt paired with a lace black skirt and black leather platform boots. She accessorized with tiny gold hoop earrings and a pair of dark sunglasses. She wore her layered mane loose and shaggy.

Last month, Jones revealed that she gave her mane an upgrade, ditching her signature blonde strands for platinum tresses. She showed off the transformation via Instagram with a ghost emoji in the caption. In May, Jones unveiled a dramatic pixie cut after rocking shoulder-length strands for most of her career.

Jones previously shared in a May 2016 interview with Marie Claire that she prefers a shorter ‘do, noting, “When I was younger, my hair was white, and I liked wearing it short — boy cuts and the bowl cut with the wedge.”

Related: The Best Celebrity Street Style Moments of 2023: Photos Hollywood’s favorite fashionistas know how to slay on and off the red carpet. When A-listers aren’t commanding attention at a premiere, they’re busy giving Us major style inspiration while attending fashion shows or even running errands and grabbing coffee. Take Hailey Bieber, for example. In June, she was spotted doing some shopping in Los Angeles, […]

She continued, “One of my favorites I called The Spike, it was really short and I would spike up the slightly longer hairs on top with Des gel. I remember going to school with The Spike, and three weeks later, my fourth-grade teacher, Miss Palmer, copied me. Then I had to change my hairstyle. I was over it.”

Jones added that she “loves taking risks” with her look, “especially on the red carpet.”

In an interview with W Magazine that same year, Jones said her hair changes are often prompted by wanting to feel “different” after filming a role. “My favorite thing to do is add pink highlights in a wash and just change it up,” she explained.

Jones is most known for her portrayal of Betty Draper in the hit TV series Mad Men, which also starred Jon Hamm as her husband, Don Draper.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: ‘Mad Men’ Cast: Where Are They Now? A-list status! Mad Men catapulted the careers of its cast, including Jon Hamm, Elisabeth Moss, Christina Hendricks and January Jones, to a new level. The period drama, which focused on a New York City ad agency in the ‘60s, aired on AMC for seven seasons from July 2007 to May 2015. During that time, the […]

The period drama, which focused on a New York City ad agency in the ‘60s, aired on AMC for seven seasons from July 2007 to May 2015. During that time, the show and its stars won five Golden Globes, 16 Emmy Awards and two Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The cast also included Elisabeth Moss, Christina Hendricks and John Slattery.