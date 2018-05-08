If you’ve got it, rock it, right Jared Leto? The Academy Award winner took on the Met Gala red carpet wearing a soft blue Gucci suit with navy lapels over a pink pussy bow blouse. Over the top, he wore a white and gold floral stole, and a crown on his head. The outfit, combined with his long hair and the night’s theme – Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination – caused viewers on Twitter to assume he was channeling Jesus Christ himself.

He entered the event with Gucci designer Alessandro Michele and singer Lana Del Rey, who also wore matching attire. Del Rey wore a simple white and gold gown but then added an actual halo with blue wings on her head. Over the dress, she added a chest-piece of a heart with daggers coming out if it. Needless to say, audiences really liked both of their looks, especially together.

“We got all these men acting like it’s hard to follow a theme and basically wearing the same thing as each other, meanwhile Jared Leto is following the theme and looking like Jesus,” one fan tweeted. “Jared Leto didn’t really have to dress up that much for this year’s #MetGala theme, huh? I mean, he looks like Jesus every day,” another added.

See more Twitter reactions below:

@TomandLorenzo: Everyone’s gonna praise Jared Leto for sticking with the #MetGala theme, but this is pretty much a normal Monday night outfit for him. He picks up his allergy medicine in this.

@kima_jones: Is this….Jesus, Mary and Joseph? Because yes.

@kalenminaj: jared leto is officially best dressed male at the met gala. jesus has resurrected and you can’t tell me otherwise.

@tumopuso: The guys definitely didn’t come here to play this year.

@JaredLeto giving us Jesus. A whole Jared Christ

@ldraddic: Remember Jesus and Mary? This is they now.. Fell old yet? #MetGala

@m1lky2: jesus is back and he’s here to take weaves #metgala

