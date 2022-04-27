Jared Padalecki Is ‘On the Mend’ and Ready to Resume Filming After Accident

Getting better. Jared Padalecki gave fans an update on his health after being a passenger in a major car accident over the weekend.

“Hey y’all! I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love,” the former Supernatural star, 39, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, April 26, alongside a photo of himself and his 5-year-old daughter, Odette. “I’m definitely on the mend and hoping to return to filming later this week. I’m so lucky to have had the best care and be surrounded by people who love me. So grateful for everyone.” He is currently starring on the CW show Walker, which was renewed for a third season in March.

On Thursday, April 21, Padalecki revealed that he would not be able to attend a Supernatural fan convention in New Jersey, though he didn’t share the reason at the time. “Hey #SpnFamily! Sorry to miss y’all in NYC this weekend. Thank you and the #WalkerFamily for all the love and support. Can’t wait to see y’all again. 🙏❤️,” he wrote via Twitter at the time.

His former costar Jensen Ackles revealed that his onscreen brother had given him permission to speak about the accident on Sunday, April 24, and told the crowd that Padalecki was recovering from a car crash. “I miss my buddy,” the Boys star, 44, told the crowd in East Brunswick as he took the stage solo at Creation Entertainment’s Supernatural Official Conventions on Sunday, April 24. “[Padalecki] sends his love. I spoke with him yesterday. He’s sad he can’t be here.”

He continued: “He was in a very bad car accident. He wasn’t driving. He was in the passenger seat, and he’s lucky to be alive. He’s at home recovering, which — the fact that he’s not even in the hospital right now is, like, blowing my mind because I saw the car.”

According to Ackles, when the collision occurred, the vehicle’s airbags inflated, which left Padalecki exhausted. “That airbag packs a punch. He’s like, ‘I feel like I went 12 rounds with Tyson,'” the Texas native added. “But he is doing OK, and he’s moving around. But yeah, [it was a] really, really bad car accident. Just keep him in your thoughts, send him some love if you get a chance on social and he’ll be back with us soon.”

The former costars previously made headlines when the Walker star revealed that he learned about the upcoming Supernatural prequel series from social media, rather than from Ackles — who is producing the show.

“Dude. Happy for you. Wish I heard about this some way other than Twitter. I’m excited to watch, but bummed that Sam Winchester had no involvement whatsoever,” Padalecki tweeted in June 2021.

However, the pair quickly made amends, with the New York Minute star revealing that he and Ackles talked things through over the phone. “The show is early in the process with miles to go,” he wrote via Twitter just one day later. “We’ve travelled a lot of roads together, and sometimes those damn roads have bumps. Bumps don’t stop us. Once brothers, always brothers.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!