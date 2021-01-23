It’s been 10 years since Jared Padalecki married Genevieve Padalecki (neé Cortese), two years after meeting on the set of Supernatural. Now, the couple are acting together once again on The CW’s Walker while also raising three children, sons Thomas, 8, and Austin, 7, and daughter Odette, 3.

Still, the duo find a way to balance it all and keep the romance alive.

“It sounds so boring, but it’s all about just scheduling time,” Genevieve, 40, exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now. “That’s on multiple facets. From, ‘Hey, we’re going to take time the two of us just to be completely alone.'”

The FlashForward alum adds, “A couple of times we’ve had date nights at the Commodore Perry, which is a hotel in downtown Austin. We just to look in each other’s eyes and connect because even though we’re connecting on set or connecting at home, there’s constantly people around or we’re having to multitask.”

Finding time to really communicate is also something that’s extremely important and not always easy, she adds, admitting that sometimes they’ve had to set time to talk “about how our week’s going to look or how we’re gonna find the time to have that family dinner, talk about our kids’ schedules, go over report cards or teacher comments.”

While Supernatural filmed in Canada, the new drama takes place in Austin, Texas, where the pair reside. Between that and the opportunity to work with her husband again, the actress thought it was a good time to return to TV.

“We’re quite busy and also resuming teaching from home so it definitely creates a wild atmosphere. While he’s launching Walker, I’m in the process of also launching a company,” the Wildfire alum says, noting that she’s also been stressed about returning to acting after 12 years off. “I had this knee-jerk reaction of total fear of being onscreen again and feeling rusty and nervous. Knowing that I have the safety of working with my husband helped because he is completely honest. … Also, with filming in Austin, I don’t have to fly back and forth. Our kids are here and we can wake up with them in the morning and give them breakfast and send them straight for school, and then be home for when they need to go to bed. It’s really a perfect world.”

Walker airs on The CW Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.