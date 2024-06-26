Jason Alexander can’t get enough of his role as a grandfather.

“I’m so smitten and I think he knows that already,” Alexander, 64, exclusively told Us Weekly while supporting Project Angel Food’s Lead With Love fundraiser on Saturday, June 22, referring to his 20-month-old grandchild.

Alexander noted that he will be sure to support his grandson, whether he chooses to pursue a career in the entertainment industry or not.

“I think every person has their own dreams and it’s your job as a parent or a grandparent is to be a cheerleader, I will support whatever he wants, just cheerlead him all the way!” the former Seinfeld star said.

Alexander shares his sons, Gabe Greenspan and Noah Greenspan, with wife Daena Title, whom he wed in 1982. Gabe welcomed a son with his wife, Kristina Holliman, in September 2020.

Alexander previously revealed the nickname that the little one calls him, which was not his first choice of monikers.

“My son shot it down. My wife’s name is Daena. And I was gonna be J-Pa and D-Ma,” Alexander said during a June 2023 appearance on Live With Kelly and Mark. “And my son said, ‘What are you, rappers?’ So we’re grandma and grandpa. We’re old school.”

Following his grandson’s arrival, Alexander reflected on the full-circle moment of watching his son become a parent.

“Seeing him look at his son, in the way that I know I looked at him, it’s very emotional. It’s very hard to really put a finger on to describe,” Alexander said on the “Independent Americans with Paul Rieckhoff” podcast in December 2022. “It is a delicious, delightful blessing. Every time I hold this little guy, I’m reminded of there’s work to do.”

Alexander also revealed his hopes for his sons and grandson, whom he pointed out all bear his last name.

“If they can go through their life and say, ‘I did something for somebody else today. And then I was selfish as hell, but I did one thing for somebody else today,’ and do that every day of their life, I cannot ask or wish anything else of them,” he said on the podcast at the time.

When he’s not fulfilling his duties as a grandfather, Alexander is supporting Project Angel Food, even singing at the charity’s latest event.

“I don’t think there’s any other program like this in L.A.,” the actor told Us, adding that he’s here for “good people doing good things for good people.”

With reporting by Patrick Stinson