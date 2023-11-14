Just like his Seinfeld character, George Costanza, Jason Alexander revealed he is totally out of the loop when it comes to the rumored reboot of the sitcom.
“There is only one reason for that rumor. Apparently, at the end of some stand-up thing, Jerry [Seinfeld] went, ‘Larry [David] and I are thinking of something,’” Alexander, 64, told Extra in an interview published on Monday, November 13. “I go, ‘Good for you. I don’t know anything about it’ … No one called me.”
He quipped: “Apparently, they don’t need George and they may not need Elaine ‘cause Julia [Louis-Dreyfus] and I went, ‘Do you know anything about this? I don’t know anything about this,’ and I just talked to Michael [Richards] the other day and I don’t think he knew anything about it.”
Alexander played George on the NBC sitcom for 9 seasons from 1989 to 1998. Although he revealed he recently chatted with his former costars Louis-Dreyfus, 62, who played Elaine Benes, and Richards, 74, who portrayed Kramer, he hasn’t spoken with Seinfeld, 68, who played the titular character — and hinted at a reboot last month.
“Well, I have a little secret for you about the ending, and I can’t really tell it,” Seinfeld said during his stand-up show in Boston on October 7, while responding to a fan’s question about the show’s final episode, per footage shared via X. “Because it is a secret.”
The comedian teased that he and creator David, 76, weren’t done with Seinfeld just yet. “Here’s what I’ll tell you, you can’t tell anybody. Something is going to happen that has to do with that ending. It hasn’t happened yet,” Seinfeld shared. “Just what you are thinking about, Larry and I have also been thinking about. So, you’ll see.”
Despite being unsure of a future Seinfeld project, Alexander previously revealed what he thinks George would be doing now.
“I mean, you’re assuming he got out of prison?” Alexander joked exclusively to Us Weekly in April 2021, referring to the series finale which resulted in all four friends going to jail after they failed to help a man who was carjacked. “If you saw the Curb [Your Enthusiasm] reunion, he made all his money with the iToilet app and then lost it to Bernie Madoff. So, my imagining is that George is probably quarantined in with his parents and refuses to leave the room. He only eats through some sort of food app and will not come out of his room.”
He explained: “He was crazy about Lupus, imagine what he’d do with COVID. He would not be weathering this pandemic very well, I’m sure!”
While a Seinfeld reunion is up in the air, Alexander revealed on Monday that his friendships with his castmates are still very much intact.
“I just saw, Julia has a movie out. I finally got to watch it on an airplane. She was wonderful,” he told Extra, referring to the actress’ 2023 film You Hurt My Feelings. “I heard Michael has a book coming out in about eight months. So I just texted him … ‘Congratulations, I’m looking forward to reading it.’”