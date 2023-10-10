Jerry Seinfeld is hinting at a big surprise for Seinfeld fans decades after the series finale of his eponymous sitcom.

“Well, I have a little secret for you about the ending, and I can’t really tell it,” Seinfeld, 69, said during his stand-up show in Boston on Saturday, October 7, while responding to a fan’s question about the final episode, per footage shared via X. “Because it is a secret.”

While Seinfeld couldn’t divulge all the details to the audience, he did tease that he and cocreator Larry David have an idea in the works.

“Here’s what I’ll tell you, you can’t tell anybody. Something is going to happen that has to do with that ending. It hasn’t happened yet,” Seinfeld confessed, earning loud cheers from the audience. “Just what you are thinking about, Larry and I have also been thinking about. So, you’ll see.”

The Seinfeld finale — which aired 25 years ago — ended with main character Jerry and his friends Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), George (Jason Alexander) and Kramer (Michael Richards) being arrested and sent to prison for their shenanigans throughout the show’s nine seasons. The 1998 episode was one of the most-watched television broadcasts in history, with more than 76 million people tuning in, but the ending still earned backlash from the fans.

Nine years after its initial airing, Seinfeld spoke out about why he thinks the finale was so controversial among die-hard fans.

“I think one of the things that people had a problem with is that it didn’t feel like the show,” he recalled during a cast roundtable in 2007. “Because it wasn’t small. It was big, and we didn’t really do big. Small was really our instrument that we played. And that might have been why the people that were so used to the show and liked it so much felt a little, ‘This doesn’t fit in.'”

Two years later, the cast of Seinfeld had a mini reunion in season 7 of Curb Your Enthusiasm, which was created by David, 76, and focuses on a fictionalized version of his life. Seinfeld made a special appearance alongside Louis-Dreyfus, now 62, Alexander, now 64, and Richards, now 74, as David toyed with the thought of putting together a fictional reunion for Seinfeld.

Curb was renewed for a 12th season in August 2022, making it the longest-running series on HBO. Details about the season — including its release date — have not been announced yet.