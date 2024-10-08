Jason and Kylie Kelce are couple goals — and have no problem packing on a little PDA when the moment is right.

The married duo shared a sweet kiss on the field at Arrowhead Stadium before the Kansas City Chiefs game on Monday, October 7, against the New Orleans Saints, per a video posted via X. Post-smooch, Kylie, 32, was seen wiping something off Jason’s face. Jason, 36, wore a headset for his appearance on ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown, where he acknowledged brother Travis Kelce’s “slow” start in the new Chiefs season.

Kylie, for her part, kept it casual in an “Alright Nah” T-shirt that promoted Jason and Travis’ popular “New Heights” podcast and Travis’ signature catchphrase.

While Kylie fully supports her brother-in-law, the Philadelphia native refrains from wearing Chiefs gear out of loyalty to the Philadelphia Eagles, where Jason played pro football for 13 seasons as a center until he retired earlier this year.

“I am, like, an Eagles fan to the extent of, like, if Jason ever went and played for another team, I would wear ‘Kelce,’ I would not wear another team’s stuff,” Kylie explained in the 2023 Kelce documentary. “Like, I’ve thought about that a number of times where I just couldn’t do it. It sounds terrible.”

Kylie’s commitment to her hometown team has not stopped her or Jason from cheering on Travis from the sidelines. While making his pregame Monday Night Countdown cameo, Jason weighed in on NFL chatter that Travis is too distracted by his various commitments — including girlfriend Taylor Swift — to focus on football.

“Football has always been the most important thing in Trav’s life. He has always lived his life to the fullest,” Jason said, defending his sibling. “He has enjoyed his off-season very much — even before Taylor Swift and anything else that’s been going on in our lives. And I think that he is always gonna find a way to make football the No. 1 priority in terms of being prepared.”

While filming pregame segments Monday, Jason took time to mingle with fans. Like Travis, he’s also venturing into industries outside of his sport. Earlier this month, it was announced that Jason has invested in Ohio-based clothing brand Homage alongside NBA star Kevin Durant. The company began selling “New Heights” apparel in 2022. In March, Homage released a limited-edition shirt featuring an image of Jason walking off the Eagles field after his final game.

While Jason and Kylie were down on the field supporting Travis for Monday’s showdown, Swift, 34, cheered him on alongside her dad in the Kelce suite up above. She went total glam for the occasion, rocking an Evermore-inspired plaid dress that matched Travis’ pregame look and glitter-flecked cheeks.