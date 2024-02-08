Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires have seemingly called it quits after nearly a decade of marriage.

The Grammy-winning Americana singer, 45, has filed for divorce from his fiddle-playing singer/songwriter wife, 41, according to documents obtained by WhiskeyRiff on Wednesday, February 7. The petition was filed on December 15, 2023, in Williamson County outside of Nashville, per the outlet.

Isbell and Shires wed in 2013 after two years of dating. In 2015, Shires gave birth to the couple’s only child, daughter Mercy.

The musical couple’s separation may not come as a surprise to eagle-eyed fans. The two haven’t been photographed together in several months and a birthday tribute to Isbell posted to Shires’ social media account earlier this month was taken down shortly after. That same day, the two unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Together, Shires and Isbell made a musical power couple, often collaborating on projects. Shires could frequently be seen onstage with Isbell’s band, the 400 Unit, backing her husband on fiddle. Their chemistry — especially during Isbell’s fan-favorite song “Cover Me Up”— was palpable in their performances.

Isbell recently made his feature film debut in the Academy Award-nominated Killers of the Flower Moon, while Shires took time away from her solo career to form the country supergroup The Highwomen with Maren Morris, Brandi Carlile and Natalie Hemby. She’s been posting new solo material to her social media channels in the days leading up to the split.