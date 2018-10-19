Free Willy star Jason James Richter was arrested late Monday, October 15, for misdemeanor domestic violence, the Los Angeles Police Department confirms to Us Weekly. He was released from jail two days later.

“Jason and his girlfriend were involved in an argument that unfortunately escalated to the point where police were called,” a rep for Richter tells Us. “However, Jason vehemently denies any physical altercation. He is devastated that anyone has been led to believe otherwise. Jason was released on his own recognizance. The police found no visible marks or bruises, and there is every reason to believe that these false charges will be dropped.”

TMZ reported that the 38-year-old asked his girlfriend whether she was having an affair with one of her coworkers, which prompted her to go into a bedroom in their San Fernando Valley home and lock the door.

According to the website, Richter allegedly broke down the door and pulled his girlfriend into the living room. Four hours later, she reportedly went to a local police station and filed a domestic violence report.

TMZ reported that Richter was charged with one count of vandalism for breaking the door and one count of battery on a significant other with no physical injury.

The former child star is best known for playing Jesse in the 1993 drama Free Willy. He reprised his role in the 1995 and 1997 sequels, Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home and Free Willy 3: The Rescue.

Richter also appeared in two Michael Jackson music videos: “Will You Be There” and “Childhood.”

