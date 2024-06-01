Travis Kelce did not want to steal the White House mic for a second year in a row, which brother Jason Kelce appreciated.

“Man, I’m not gonna lie, that was tight,” Jason, 36, wrote via X on Friday, May 31, alongside footage of his sibling at the mic on the South Lawn. “Well done @tkelce, doesn’t get much cooler than that!”

Travis, 34, and his Kansas City Chiefs teammates went to Washington, D.C. earlier on Friday to meet with President Joe Biden in celebration of their Super Bowl LVIII victory earlier this year. As Biden, 81, welcomed the NFL stars to the White House, he asked if Travis had anything to say. (During the 2023 visit, Travis jokingly walked up to the podium before quarterback Patrick Mahomes ushered him away.)

“My fellow Americans, it’s nice to see all you again,” Travis quipped. “I won’t lie, President Biden, they told me if I came up here I’d get tased, so I’m going back to my spot.”

Travis and the Chiefs won the Super Bowl for the second time in a row in February, beating the San Francisco 49ers. One year earlier, the Missouri team beat Jason and the Philadelphia Eagles in the big game. (Jason, a center, retired from the Eagles in March.)

“The coolest thing about this Super Bowl was that my whole family was there,” Travis recalled in his March 2023 Saturday Night Live monologue. “I got to play against my brother Jason, who is an Eagle, and my mom was on TV more than both of us.”

He continued, “Jason and I have actually been playing football together since we were little kids and he was always better than me — at everything. In high school, he was an honor student and I got kicked off the team because I failed French. And then, when we were in college, I actually got kicked off the team because I tested positive for marijuana.”

Travis and Jason’s stock has only grown since the two Super Bowls especially as the Chiefs tight end started dating pop star Taylor Swift in summer 2023 and she became a fixture at his NFL games. Despite all eyes on the Kelce family, the athletes remain down-to-earth.

“[Travis and Jason] had phenomenal coaches, fantastic teachers and great families who were around us,” mom Donna Kelce exclusively told Us Weekly in April. “It was a menagerie of all those individuals with all those great qualities that rubbed off on them. I’m just very happy they turned into the men that they are.”

She added: “I just wanted to make sure that they treated everyone the same. I said, ‘I don’t care if they’re the individuals who are cleaning the toilets or they’re the CEO of organizations.’ It’s basically, treat everybody with respect, like you would want to be treated.”