Kylie Kelce revealed what she bought her husband, Jason Kelce, following his retirement from the NFL.

Kylie, 32, shared a video of the gift via her Instagram Story on Monday, April 22, revealing a wooden model of the Philadelphia Eagles’ Lincoln Financial Stadium. Engraved at the base of the structure was her husband’s name along with his uniform number — 62 — and details from his 13-year career, including his six First Team All-Pro wins, seven Pro Bowl championships and the Eagles’ 2018 Super Bowl victory.

“I messaged @danatheo.designs TWO years ago! She came up with this beautiful custom design and then waited for me to give the retirement green light and J’s final list of accolades,” she captioned the video, praising designer Dana Theobald.

In a separate clip, Kylie showed a closer look of the model, writing, “Thank you so much @danatheo.designs for your patience and the perfect retirement gift! It meant the world to me!”

Jason, 36, announced his retirement from pro football in March after months of speculation about his NFL future. He told reporters during a press conference that he was “lucky” to have played for the Eagles his entire career.

Throughout his emotional speech, Jason also acknowledged his “beautiful” wife, recalling when they met in 2014. The couple tied the knot in 2018 and share daughters: Wyatt, 4, Ellie, 3, and Bennie, 13 months.

“I still remember the moment she walked through the door,” Jason gushed. “The first instance is burned in my retina. It was like she glided through the opening, an aura around her. Then she started talking, and I thought, ‘Man, is this what love feels like?’ She was beautiful. And smart. Serious, yet playful. I knew it right away. I think it’s no coincidence I have enjoyed my best years of my career with Kylie by my side. Every accolade I’ve ever received has come with her in my life.”

Following his official statement, Kylie opened up about the reaction to her husband’s retirement. “The outpouring of love and support is expected because I know who my husband is and the way he has conducted himself and how that has touched the lives of people,” she told NBC Philadelphia last month. “But at the same time, it’s still shocking.”

Kylie joked about not wanting her “mascara to run anymore” while seeing fans’ reactions to Jason hanging up his cleats and helmet.

“That’s Philly,” she told the outlet. “It’s really that love and with that, the extension of people who listen to the podcast, the 92%ers, people who have become recent fans of Jason for whatever other reasons. I think that it’s overwhelming in a very positive way.”