Jason Kennedy Praises Ashley Graham for Handling Hugh Grant’s ‘Nonsense’

Showing his support! Entertainment journalist Jason Kennedy praised Ashley Graham — and slammed Hugh Grant — after the twosome engaged in an interview at the 2023 Oscars.

“Don’t worry @ashleygraham … now you see why Hugh Grant isn’t one of our favorites to interview live,” Kennedy, 41 — who is a TV host and producer for E! — wrote via Twitter on Sunday, March 12, following the event. “Well done working around his nonsense.”

When a social media user claimed that Graham, 35, should have “kept in mind [Grant’s] history of interviews and been more strategic” with her questions, asking, “Weren’t there any number of other people to speak with?” Kennedy once again came to her defense.

“Not the case, it’s pre-produced for a broadcast like that, not her call,” he replied.

Grant, 62, made headlines on Sunday when he was interviewed by the Sports Illustrated model — who was working as a correspondent for ABC — ahead of the 95th Academy Awards. The Dungeons and Dragons star delivered short and seemingly curt responses to all of Graham’s questions including her inquiry about his time filming a cameo for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

“Well, I’m barely in it. I’m in it for about 3 seconds,” he said of role. When she followed up about if he had “fun,” on set, he simply replied, “Almost.” When the A New Model author asked what he was wearing to Hollywood’s big night — referring to the designer of his clothing — the England native responded: “My suit.”

There was also some miscommunication between the pair when the Notting Hill star referred to the Oscars as “vanity fair.” Thinking he meant the Vanity Fair Oscars party, which occurs after the ceremony, Graham quipped: “Yes, that’s where we let loose and have fun,” to which Grant visibly tensed up.

After they wrapped the cringe-worthy interview, the Love, Actually actor could be seen rolling his eyes while cameras were still on him.

Fans quickly took to social media following the incident to show their support for Graham.

“Is Hugh Grant just an arrogant dick all the time? He was so rude to Ashley Graham on the red carpet, complete with an eye roll. Maybe he should stay home if he’s too good for his industry of choice,” one Twitter user wrote. Another said, “You should get an Oscar for how gracefully you handled that interview with Hugh Grant. He was either drunk or something but he didn’t even want to be there.”

Rolling Stone also defended the Love Advent alum, tweeting, “Why stop to do an interview on the red carpet if you’re going be a d—k on live TV? That’s the question we have for Hugh Grant.”

The Nebraska native opened up about holding her composure to TMZ on Monday, March 13. “You know what? My mama told me to kill people with kindness, so there you go. … I had so much fun. My feet hurt,” she joked.