Jason and Kylie Kelce are having one heck of a charitable summer.

Spearheaded by the Kelces, the fourth annual Team 62 fundraiser benefiting the Eagles Autism Foundation raised over $865,000 in just two days.

“The enthusiasm and generosity around this event never ceases to amazing (sic) me,” Kylie, 32, boasted via Instagram on Wednesday, July 3. “People can say what they want about Philly and Eagles fans, but it’s things like this that make it clear why we are so proud to be a part of this community.”

She continued, “We might throw snowballs at Santa, but we’ll also throw money across a bar and chug some beers to support people with Autism!”

Related: Watch Kylie Kelce Sing Taylor Swift's ‘Love Story’ at Eagles Charity Event Like any Swiftie, Kylie Kelce knows all the words to Taylor Swift‘s “Love Story.” In a video shared via the X account for husband Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast on Wednesday, June 26, Kylie, 31, could be seen singing the hit song while handling three pitches of beer. “Sing it Ky!!!” the podcast account captioned […]

(Infamously, Eagles fans pelted an individual dressed in a Santa costume during halftime of a game against the Minnesota Vikings in 1968, an incident that has lived on in Philadelphia sports lore.)

Kylie shared numerous photos from the celebratory two-day event, which went down June 26 and 27. It was a record-breaking two days for the Autism Foundation, who more than doubled last year’s earnings of $375k. The festivities included an “Eagles Takeover” of Philadelphia’s Excursion Park, a family-friendly event that featured the Eagles’ drumline and cheer teams.

Things got a little less G-rated at Sea Isle City bar The Ocean Drive, which saw Jason, 36, put to work as a guest bartender.

The next day, Jason took part in the “New Heights” Beer Bowl at the Sea Isle Yacht Club, which saw the retired Eagles legend compete in a variety of competitive drinking games. In one particularly rowdy moment, Jason was seen autographing a fan’s fake butt, an homage to Jason and the Eagles’ famed tush push.

Related: Jason and Travis Kelce Talk Retirement: Everybody Knows ‘When It’s Time’ Ryan Kang/Getty Images Travis Kelce has played a decade in the National Football League, and while he remains on top of his game, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end will eventually have to call it quits. Thankfully for him, Kelce, 34, has an older brother who just went through that process. Jason Kelce spoke to […]

“I just show up and drink beer, so I got the fun part,” Jason told Eagles.com about the event. “Kylie and the entire Eagles Autism Foundation team put [in] countless hours of time, work, sponsorships, and everything that goes into setting up today so that the players can just come here and have fun.”

The Eagles and their Autism Foundation are one of four finalists for the Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year Award at the 2024 ESPYs, which air live Thursday, July 11. The other teams nominated for their charity work are the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts, the NBA’s Miami Heat and the NWSL’s Angel City Football Club.