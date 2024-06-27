Jason Kelce Signs A Pair of Fake Butts at Eagles Charity Bowl

A moment from this year’s “New Heights” Beer Bowl is sure to go down as one of Jason Kelce’s weirdest — and most hilarious — fan interactions.

Kelce, 36, kicked off the second annual tournament on Thursday, June 27, the second day of the Philadelphia Eagles’ two-day Eagles Autism Foundation charity event in Sea Isle City, New Jersey. While playing drinking games with competitors dressed in over-the-top costumes, Kelce was asked to sign a unique kind of accessory.

“The Tush Pushers may have lost but they’re not leaving without a souvenir,” the “New Heights” podcast’s X page captioned a video of Kelce signing a pair of contestants’ fake butts.

“Keep that hiney still,” the retired NFL star quipped as one of the competitors danced as he signed the prop, which was strapped around her backside.

Kelce, for his part, rocked his own fun ensemble, pairing a flamingo-patterned shirt and pink floral shorts with a boat captain’s hat. Joining Jason at the Beer Bowl were his wife, Kylie Kelce, and father, Ed Kelce, the latter of whom had the tournament’s $50,000 handcuffed to him.

Jason donned another unique look the day prior, wearing a white cropped jersey and green bike shorts while partying with fans and his teammates. Kylie, 31, enjoyed the event by singing along to Taylor Swift’s “Love Story” while serving up beer.

“Sing it Ky!!!” the “New Heights” podcast’s X page captioned a clip of her performance.

Jason and Kylie saw Swift, 34, perform the track live at the first two of her three London Eras Tour concerts on Friday, June 21, and Saturday, June 22. Although they were overseas, they still had a chance to interact with NFL fans outside of Wembley Stadium. Jason shared a surprise interaction with a young Eagles fan and his father ahead of Saturday’s show.

“Just wanna say a massive thank you to @JasonKelce if we did not already know it what a legend you are and for your wife to record it,” an X user named Baz captioned a clip of Jason walking up behind his son, Aiden, who was sporting the athlete’s No. 62 jersey. “We will be forever greatful [sic] for this interaction, even the shock it caused 😂.”

In the video, filmed by Kylie, Jason shook hands with Aiden before posing for photos with him and his dad. “Life goal completed for 2 UK Eagles. Shame I look slack but the camera doesn’t lie,” Baz wrote alongside their pics with Jason in another X post.

Jason and Kylie attended the London Eras Tour shows alongside Jason’s brother, Travis Kelce, who has been dating Swift for nearly a year. “It was insanely impressive,” Jason said of the concert on the Wednesday, June 26, episode, of the “New Heights” podcast. “There’s something, like, obviously Taylor’s an amazing singer-songwriter but then to be able to go out there and be a performer at that level … Dude, if I did what she did for one song, I would have to change my clothes.”

Jason went on to note that Swift’s fans helped create an “awesome experience” for him.

“Everyone’s so into it, they’re singing all the songs. There’s two concerts [I’ve seen] that have been like that — that one and the first time I saw Bruce Springsteen live,” he gushed. “But it was equal kind of level of these insane fandoms that love these artists so much that they know all the songs.”