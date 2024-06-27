Like any Swiftie, Kylie Kelce knows all the words to Taylor Swift‘s “Love Story.”

In a video shared via the X account for husband Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast on Wednesday, June 26, Kylie, 31, could be seen singing the hit song while handling three pitches of beer. “Sing it Ky!!!” the podcast account captioned the clip, which was taken at an event for the Eagles Autism Foundation in Seal Isle City, New Jersey.

Meanwhile, Jason, 36, broke out into a goofy dance upon hearing his song request, “Scatman.” The retired Philadelphia Eagles player was bartending to raise money for the charity. Fans sporting the NFL team’s colors, green and white, surrounded Kylie and Jason as they worked behind the counter, serving drinks and leading the chant: “E-A-G-L-E-S!”

The couple generated a huge buzz when they arrived on the scene, Philadelphia’s Channel 6 news station reported.

“We absolutely love it, I mean it’s just the best to see that sort of sea of green,” Kylie told the outlet of the event. “It’s just everyone together and who doesn’t love that?”

They signed autographs and Jason met with children on the autism spectrum.

“These personal interactions, especially with the kids that are on the spectrum, kids that need the support and the assistance, really reinforces what we’re all here for,” he said.

Kylie may still be riding high from attending two of Swift’s Eras Tour shows in London earlier this week. She and Jason flew across the pond with his brother, Travis Kelce, who has been dating the pop star since last summer.

While in the U.K., Jason — who shares daughters Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 1, with Kylie — was delighted to meet Princess Charlotte, 9, backstage at Wembley Stadium.

“I gotta say, Prince William was fantastic, but the highlight was Princess Charlotte,” Jason said on Wednesday’s edition of the “New Heights” podcast, which he cohosts with brother Travis. “Prince George was great too. She was so f–king adorable.”

He continued, “I cannot express how… I don’t know, maybe it’s because I have three girls now — she had fire to her, she was asking questions. That was the most electric part of the [royal encounter].”

Jason and Kylie took in the June 21 and June 22 concerts from the VIP tent. Throughout both nights, the duo were spotted singing along and trading friendship bracelets with fans. Jason beamed with pride as he showed off his beaded bracelets to Kylie, who laughed while displaying her own collection.

“It was an awesome experience, obviously the Swifties make it very memorable,” Jason said. “Everyone’s so into it, they’re singing all the songs. There’s two concerts [I’ve seen] that have been like that — that one and the first time I saw Bruce Springsteen live. But it was [an] equal kind of level of these insane fandoms that love these artists so much that they know all the songs.”