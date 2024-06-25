Jason Kelce Surprised a Philadelphia Eagles Fan at London Eras Tour

A Philadelphia Eagles fan got the ultimate surprise when they ran into Jason Kelce at one of Taylor Swift’s London Eras Tour shows.

“Just wanna say a massive thank you to @JasonKelce if we did not already know it what a legend you are and for your wife to record it,” an X user named Baz captioned a video of Kelce, 36, stopping to take a picture with his son Aiden outside of Wembley Stadium ahead of Swift’s second London show on Saturday, June 22. “We will be forever greatful [sic] for this interaction, even the shock it caused 😂.”

In the clip, filmed by Jason’s wife, Kylie Kelce, the former NFL star walked up to introduce himself to Aiden after spotting the young fans wearing his No. 62 jersey. Aiden’s mouth dropped as he posed for photos with the now-retired athlete.

The Eagles shared the sweet moment via the team’s official X page, writing, “@JasonKelce completely shocked them 😂.” Baz also shared photos from the interaction via X, including a selfie he took with the football center and a snap of Aiden smiling next to Kelce with his mouth open in shock.

“Life goal completed for 2 UK Eagles,” Baz captioned the sweet pics. “Shame I look slack but the camera doesn’t lie.”

Jason and Kylie, 32, attended the first and second shows of Swift’s three-night Eras Tour run in London alongside the singer’s boyfriend and Jason’s younger brother, Travis Kelce. Jason and Kylie — who share daughters Wyatt, 4, Ellie, 3, and Bennett, 16 months — were spotted holding hands as they entered Wembley Stadium on Friday, June 21, per social media footage.

In more fan-captured footage, both Jason and Kylie greeted attendees and swapped friendship bracelets. Jason managed to trade bracelets while holding a cup of beer in his mouth, as seen in a TikTok video from the concert.

Ahead of the tour’s London opening night, Travis, 34, joined Swift, also 34, backstage to meet Prince William and his two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Swift shared a selfie the group took via her Instagram, marking the first time she featured the Kansas City Chiefs tight end on her profile.

During the tour’s third night in London, which was not attended by Jason and Kylie, Travis made a surprise appearance during the show’s Tortured Poets Department set. He joined dancers Kameron Saunders and Jan Ravnik during a skit in which they prepared Swift to sing “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”

Sporting a black suit and top hat, Travis showed off his dance moves and pretended to fix Swift’s makeup as the dancers assisted her in an outfit change. Swift gushed over his performance in her London shows recap Instagram post, writing, “’I’m still cracking up/swooning over @killatrav’s Eras Tour debut 🥰.”

The Monday, June 24, upload featured several snaps from their TTPD number and marked Travis’ second appearance on her Instagram feed.