Date night! Newlyweds Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet attended their first red carpet together on Monday, November 13, since Us Weekly exclusively revealed that they got married.

Bonet, 49, supported the Game of Thrones alum, 38, during the premiere of his new film, Justice League, in Hollywood. Momoa held Bonet’s left hand on the red carpet and was spotted sweetly caressing her wedding ring.

Momoa was joined by many of his costars at The Dolby Theater, including Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Amber Heard, Ezra Miller and Ray Fisher.

Earlier this month, Us exclusively revealed that Momoa and Bonet secretly tied the knot in October, despite it being widely believed for years that they already were husband and wife.

“Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet had an official wedding a few weeks ago at their house in Topanga, California,” an insider told Us. “Apparently they weren’t officially married until then! They said they ‘made it official.'” A second source confirmed that they purchased a marriage license from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office on October 2.

The couple began dating in 2005 and are parents of Lola, 10, and Nakoa-Wolf, 8. Bonet is also mom of Zoë Kravitz, whom she shares with ex-husband Lenny Kravitz.

Momoa confirmed the nuptials after Us broke the news. “Some a–hole leaked it and I will find you,” he joked to Entertainment Tonight.

