



Surrounded by love! Jason Momoa’s close friend Mada Abdelhamid threw a surprise party to celebrate the Aquaman star’s upcoming 40th birthday.

Videographer Damien Bray documented the fun-filled bash for a montage that Momoa uploaded to his YouTube channel on Sunday, July 28, four days before the actor’s official birthday.

“You motherf–kers,” a visibly surprised Momoa exclaimed as he walked into a hotel room and saw a bunch of his friends singing “Happy Birthday.” He later told a partygoer, “I had no idea.”

Abdelhamid, 32, immediately handed the Road to Paloma director a glass of Guinness beer, which was also an ingredient in his custom birthday cake. The dessert was decorated with miniature edible treats that represented some of Momoa’s favorite activities, including surfing, playing guitar and rock climbing.

At one point during the party, Momoa called his wife, Lisa Bonet, on FaceTime to show her the set-up inside the hotel room, which also included a slideshow featuring photos of their family.

“Holy moly. I’m just showing my wife,” the Hawaii native explained after greeting his former Game of Thrones costar Emilia Clarke. “There’s, like, a whole reel that they made.”

Clarke, 32, waved to Bonet, 51, during the call before Momoa told the Cosby Show alum, “They f–king got me. Again, Mada strikes again, dude. That f–king guy.”

Clarke later shared a photo of herself hugging the Justice League star on Instagram, writing, “With you I feel 2 feet small. X 2 @prideofgypsies HAPPY FREAKING BIRTHDAY BABY! An oversized bath tub of happiness for another year of you.”

Other guests included former pro strongman Eddie Hall and Vampire Diaries alum Ian Somerhalder.

“I just walked up to this lovely man right here,” Somerhalder, 40, said to the cameraman at the end of the video. “I said, ‘Thank you.’ I said, ‘Thank you for putting all of this on film. Because this man, Jason Momoa’s story, is such a bright and positive story that it should be seen.’ … Momoa, I love you. Happy birthday, my dear brother. And the fact that Mada set this up for all of us to be here with you and tell your story is nothing short of amazing. I’m proud of you, brother. Thank you for everything. Mahalo.”

Momoa and Bonet, who married in October 2017, are the parents of daughter Lola, 12, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 10. The actress also shares Zoë Kravitz with ex-husband Lenny Kravitz.

