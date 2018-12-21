This is one way to poke fun. Jason Momoa made his presence known when he crashed a couple’s wedding photo session in Hawaii.

The Aquaman star, 39, hilariously joined in the festivities on the island of Oahu on Thursday, December 20, while the bride and groom took photographs in their swanky attire. Momoa was dressed in a brown tank top and striped shorts as he snuck up behind the duo and jokingly prodded them with a giant toy trident (his DC Comics character’s signature superhero accessory).

A fan posted Instagram pics from the encounter on Thursday. “Best wedding crasher ever!” the onlooker wrote. “Thanks for being so awesome!”

In the gallery of photos, the Hawaii native poses and chats with guests near the water. The barefoot actor also tiptoes behind the pair as they lock lips.

According to Hawaii News Now, Momoa will be attending a special screening of his latest film on Oahu on Friday, December 21.

The Game of Thrones alum opened up to Us Weekly earlier this month about how his heritage influenced his role as Aquaman. “Being born in Hawaii and raised in Iowa — when you go see one parent in Hawaii, it’s extremely different than being in the middle of Iowa,” he explained. “So, straddling those two worlds and being an outcast in both and finding my path in this world, I relate to hate.”

Momoa also noted that his children with wife Lisa Bonet — daughter Lola, 11, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 10 — made the experience even more gratifying. “When the trailer had come out, my wife had thankfully held up showing [the kids]. I came home, and I got to experience them watching it for the first time,” he told Us. “My kids were like, ‘Papa, you’re so cool.’ It was the whole reason to be able to do it, just to be able to have my kids be able to watch something like that. They were with me on Justice League and Aquaman, but when it’s all done, and you see it — and they’re the perfect age. I’m very, very lucky to experience it with them.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!