Talk about commitment! Jason Momoa revealed in a new interview that he continues to grow his trademark locks to appease his wife of one year, Lisa Bonet.

“My wife would leave me if I cut my hair, so I just don’t cut my hair,” the Aquaman star, 39, joked to The Daily Telegraph in a piece published on Tuesday, December 18. “I am not cutting my hair for a while, I will tell you that much.”

The Game of Thrones alum and the former Cosby Show star, 51, who share daughter Lola, 11, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 10, bonded over his flowing tresses early on in their relationship. Momoa told James Corden during a November 2017 Late Late Show appearance that when the pair met in 2004, he had “dreaded [his] hair almost for her.”

“I had huge dreadlocks, and she had dreadlocks,” he recalled at the time. “Fireworks went off.”

Us Weekly reported in November 2017 that though the longtime couple were widely believed to have wed in 2007, they didn’t actually make things official until October 2017, when they tied the knot in a secret ceremony.

“Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet had an official wedding a few weeks ago at their house in Topanga, California,” a source told Us following the nuptials. “Apparently they weren’t officially married until then! They said they ‘made it official.’”

The Hawaii native admitted on Tuesday that his hairstyle is also practical for his current role as Arthur Curry. “I am going to be playing this guy for a while and I don’t want to wear a wig,” he told the Telegraph. “I think we are good for the next two years.”

Aquaman, which also stars Amber Heard as Mera, Nicole Kidman as Atlanna and Patrick Wilson as Ocean Master, is currently in theaters.

