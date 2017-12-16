Jason Priestley revealed he once punched Harvey Weinstein in the face after the Hollywood mogul allegedly grabbed him at a Miramax party in 1995.

As previously reported, Mira Sorvino retweeted a story on Friday, December 15, reporting that Weinstein and his brother, Bob Weinstein, allegedly orchestrated a smear campaign against Sorvino and Ashley Judd, resulting in the actresses being “’blacklisted” in Hollywood. “Just seeing this after I awoke, I burst out crying. There it is, confirmation that Harvey Weinstein derailed my career, something I suspected but was unsure. Thank you Peter Jackson for being honest. I’m just heartsick,” the Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion star wrote.

Sorvino was responding to director Peter Jackson’s Thursday interview with New Zealand media outlet Stuff, where he said that he was advised by Miramax to avoid hiring Sorvino and Judd for The Lord of the Rings trilogy. Jackson also said, “We had no reason to question what these guys were telling us — but in hindsight, I realize that this was very likely the Miramax smear campaign in full swing. I now suspect we were fed false information about both of these talented women – and as a direct result their names were removed from our casting list.”

Actress Tara Strong responded to Sorvino’s tweet by writing, “Heartbreaking…. wouldn’t be surprised if this happened to my good friend @Jason_Priestley who punched Weinstein in the face at a club one night. Go Jay.”

After Twitter users asked if there was more to the story, the Beverly Hills 90210 alum chimed in, confirming that he had in fact had a harrowing encounter with the disgraced Hollywood producer.

“Of course there is more to the story… ‘95 Golden Globes… at the Miramax Party… Harvey told me I had to leave… I was leaving when he grabbed me by the arm and said ‘what are you doing?’ I said ‘you told me leave, I’m leaving,’” Priestley, 48, began.

“‘I didn’t say you had to leave’ he replied. ‘You just told me to leave… right over there’ I tell him once again. Getting heated now. He then grabs me tighter and says ‘why don’t we go outside and talk about this.’ That was all I needed to hear,” the Private Eyes actor added. “‘I’m not going anywhere with you’ I said as I pushed him back and punched him with a right hand to his face. Suddenly, there were security guards pulling us apart and I was escorted out of the party…”

Weinstein released a statement on Friday, December 15, disputing Jackson’s claims about Sorvino and Judd, saying, “As Mr. Jackson will probably remember, because Disney would not finance the Lord of the Rings, Miramax lost the project and all casting was done by New Line. While Bob and Harvey Weinstein were executive producers of the film, they had no input into the casting whatsoever.”

As previously reported, Weinstein came under fire in October after The New York Times published an exposé detailing more than 30 years of misconduct claims against him. More than 70 women, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Rose McGowan and Angelina Jolie, have accused the former studio head of sexual harassment or assault — all of which he has since denied.

In the wake of the allegations, Weinstein was fired from his own company and expelled by the Television Academy, and his wife of 10 years, Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman, announced she was leaving him. Weinstein checked into a treatment center, but left after one week.

Us Weekly has reached out to Weinstein’s rep for comment.

