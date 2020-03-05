Friends forever. Jason Priestley shared a sweet message to the late Luke Perry on the one-year anniversary of his death.

“I don’t even have the words… miss you my brother,” Priestley, 50, wrote via Instagram on a throwback black-and-white photo of the duo on Wednesday, March 4. “May you Rest In Peace… #riplukeperry.”

Perry passed away on March 4, 2019, after suffering a massive stroke at his Los Angeles home. He was 52.

The two actors played best friends and sometimes romantic rivals, Dylan McKay and Brandon Walsh, on Beverly Hills, 90210 from 1990 to 2000.

The former costars third on-screen BFF, Ian Ziering, who played Steve Sanders on the drama, also honored the late star on Wednesday.

“Hard to believe it’s been a year since losing Luke. Though time heals wounds, the pain of loss lasts forever,” Ziering, 55, captioned his own throwback photo with his longtime pal via Instagram. “Miss you so much pal. #RIPLuke.”

Perry’s most-recent TV costars from Riverdale, where he played Fred Andrews for three seasons before his passing, also took to social media to reflect on losing him.

“I can’t believe it’s been a year since we lost this beautiful soul,” Molly Ringwald, who played Perry’s wife on the drama, wrote via Instagram. “Your presence is felt and you are missed every day, my friend. ❤️.”

“Thinking of you today,” Camila Mendes wrote via her Instagram Stories alongside a group photo of the kids from The CW series and Perry.

Madelaine Petsch wrote, “not a day goes by where I don’t miss you,” on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday.

Following his death last year, both Priestley and Ziering who reunited with the rest of the 90210 gang in August 2019 for BH90210, paid tribute to their friend.

“It’s taken me a couple of days to figure out how to write this… My dear friend of 29 years, Luke Perry, was one of those truly special people who really cared… Luke was not only a star, he was an incredibly bright light that was extinguished far too soon… and that is why I, and so many others, are in so much pain today,” the Private Eyes actor wrote via Instagram in March 2019. “If you had the good fortune to know Luke, or to have ever crossed his path, I know you are sad today as well… the candle that burns twice as bright only burns for half as long… you burned oh, so brightly Luke… Goodnight Sweet Prince.”

The Sharknando star shared a photo of himself embracing his dear friend at the time as well. “Dearest Luke, I will forever bask in the loving memories we’ve shared over the last thirty years,” he captioned the snapshot. “May your journey forward be enriched by the magnificent souls who have passed before you, just like you have done here for those you leave behind. God please give him a seat close to you, he deserves it.”

At the time, Perry’s rep said in a statement to Us Weekly that “Perry was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancée Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, stepfather Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder and other close family and friends,” when he passed.

The statement concluded: “The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning.”

Perry is survived by his children, Jack, 22, and Sophie, 19, who he shared with ex-wife Rachel “Minnie” Sharp.