Always in his heart. Jason Priestley posted a second emotional tribute to his Beverly Hills, 90210 costar and longtime friend Luke Perry following the Riverdale actor’s untimely death.

“Thank you all for all the love and support,” Priestley, 49, captioned a throwback picture of himself and the late actor via Instagram on Thursday, March 7. “Luke was much more than just a friend to me… he was also my teammate, my teacher, my sounding board, my compass, my brother.”

The Private Eyes actor continued: “Luke was truly one of a kind… he adored his family, was passionate about his work, and loved his wide collection of friends… every life he touched, he made better… he was caring, gentle, charming, warm, funny, and smart… he loved to tell stories, and he loved to laugh… he was a true gentleman… and he will be missed by all of us who were blessed to know and love him… Rest In Peace my brother.”

Priestley and Perry played heartthrobs Brandon Walsh and Dylan McKay, respectively, on Beverly Hills, 90210, from 1990 to 2000. The Call Me Fitz alum previously honored his late costar with an emotional message on Instagram, three days after Perry’s passing.

“It’s taken me a couple of days to figure out how to write this… My dear friend of 29 years, Luke Perry, was one of those truly special people who really cared…” Priestley wrote earlier on Thursday. “Luke was not only a star, he was an incredibly bright light that was extinguished far too soon… and that is why I, and so many others, are in so much pain today… If you had the good fortune to know Luke, or to have ever crossed his path, I know you are sad today as well.”

The Oz alum died in the hospital on Monday, March 4, less than a week after he suffered a massive stroke at his Los Angeles-area home. He was 52.

“[Perry] was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancée Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, stepfather Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder and other close family and friends,” his rep said in a statement to Us Weekly at the time. “The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning.”

Tiffani Thiessen, Ian Ziering and Shannen Doherty were among the other 90210 cast members who paid tribute to Perry on social media after his death.

