Looking after his loved ones. Luke Perry’s will reportedly left everything to his two children.

The actor, who died on Monday, March 4, after suffering a massive stroke, drafted the will in 2015 after suffering a cancer scare, according to Radar Online. A source told the news site that the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum “didn’t want to leave anything to chance” and made arrangements “several years” ago to leave his estate in the hands of daughter Sophie, 18, and son Jack, 21.

Perry’s kids paid tribute to him via social media following his untimely passing. “I’m not really sure what to say or do in this situation, it’s something you aren’t ever given a lesson on how to handle, especially when it’s all happening in the public eye,” Sophie wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, March 5, alongside a sweet photo with her father. “So bear with me and know that I am grateful for all the love. Just, being grateful quietly.”

Jack, a professional wrestler, also honored the Riverdale actor with a heartfelt Instagram post. “He was a lot of things to a lot of people. To me, he was always Dad. He loved supported [sic] me in everything, and inspired me to be the best that I could possibly be,” he wrote. “I’ve learned so much from you, and my heart is broken thinking about everything you won’t be here for. I’ll miss you every day that I walk this earth. I’ll do whatever I can to carry on your legacy and make you proud. I love you Dad.”

Perry’s children were present when he took his final breaths. “Luke’s loved ones were hoping they’d pull him out [of heavy sedation] after 48 hours or so [following his stroke],” a source previously told Us. “But he never recovered. It was devastating.”

His family, including fiancée Wendy Madison Bauer, then made the heartbreaking decision to take him off of life support, according to the insider.

