Jason Tartick is happily off the market — and he can’t stop showing off his new girlfriend Kaitlyn Bristowe!

The banker held Bristowe close in an adorable picture posted ahead of their first Valentine’s Day together, along with a sweet sentiment in the caption. “So grateful for you,” Tartick wrote with a red heart emoji.

In the pic, the “Off the Vine” podcast host, 33, has her eyes closed and arms draped around the neck of her beau. Tartick, for his part, has his hand placed around Bristowe’s hip with his finger in her belt hook.

“Well aren’t you just the cutest thing ever,” Bristowe wrote to Tartick in the comments section of the pic. Other members of Bachelor Nation also expressed their joy for the newly minted couple.

“Hand placement,” Dean Unglert jokingly wrote with the monkey covering its eyes emoji. “Happy for ya bud!” Blake Hortsmann added: “About damn time we get a gram pic!”

Adam Gottschalk — whose girlfriend Raven Gates is also part of Bachelor Nation — wrote: “Grateful for both of you.” To which Tartick responded, “doub [sic] date pronto please.”

As for the general public, one follower asked Tartick how he “got so lucky” to be with Bristowe. “Still pinching myself,” he replied.

Tartick and Bristowe went on their first date together in January, just two months after the Dew designer announced her split from ex-fiancé Shawn Booth. Bristowe and the fitness enthusiast called it quits on their three-year engagement in November 2018.

“After three incredible years, we have decided to go our separate ways. This difficult decision comes after thoughtful, respectful consideration,” the pair — who met and got engaged during season 11 of The Bachelorette in 2015 — said in a joint statement to Us at the time.

The Buffalo, New York, native confirmed that he and Bristowe are exclusively dating during a Today show interview in January. “Right here, right now,” Tartick said teasing his new relationship status. “Yeah, that’s true. [It’s] Kaitlyn Bristowe.”

Bristowe was also on hand to chime in on their announcement. “I mean, I was going to use my podcast to break the news, but I guess the Today show beat me to it,” she joked at the time.

