Jason Tartick’s girlfriend, Kat Stickler, watched his season of The Bachelorette for the first time — and Becca Kufrin is weighing in.

“Part 1 of me hurting my own feelings for absolutely no reason,” Stickler, 29, captioned a TikTok video posted on Wednesday, July 17. In the clip, Stickler was watching the premiere episode of The Bachelorette season 14, starring Kufrin, 34.

“When you find out he was with other women before you,” Stickler wrote, adding text to different parts of the video. She noted that she was “nervous” to watch the episode. Along with the premiere, Stickler also viewed the episode that featured Tartick’s one-on-one date with Kufrin.

“This is the weirdest thing I’ve ever experienced in my life,” Stickler stated. After the video went viral, Kufrin commented with her take.

@katstickler part 1 of me hurting my own feelings for absolutely no reason ♬ original sound – Kat

“Some could say it’s AI,” she quipped with a crying face emoji.

Tartick finished third during Kufrin’s season in 2018. She went on to get engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen. The pair split after two years together, and Kufrin went on Bachelor in Paradise in 2021, where she met now-husband Thomas Jacobs.

Following his stint on the show, Tartick met and started dating fellow Bachelor Nation member Kaitlyn Bristowe. The pair were together for four years before splitting and calling off their engagement in August 2023.

Related: Bachelor Nation Couples Who Got Together Outside the Show What happens on The Bachelor, doesn’t always stay on The Bachelor! While many couples have found — or lost — love on the reality TV dating franchise over the years, others have met their match within Bachelor Nation after their season ended. Katie Thurston joined the club of offcamera Bachelor Nation couples in November 2021 […]

Initially, Bristowe and Tartick said their breakup was mutual. However, when he and Stickler made their relationship public last month, it appeared there was some bad blood between them.

“People make me f–king sick,” she shared in multiple Instagram Story posts after Tartick confirmed his relationship with Stickler. “What people will do for attention is making me want to exit the internet forever.”

Bristowe also spoke candidly about feeling “betrayal” in her relationship with Tartick after he started a podcast.

Related: Bachelor Nation's Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick: The Way They Were Things got hotter in Bachelor Nation when Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick kickstarted their headline-making relationship in January 2019. The Dew Edit designer and the former banker met during an interview on Bristowe’s “Off the Vine” podcast. They confirmed they were dating just two months after the former Bachelorette and her ex-fiancé, Shawn Booth, called […]

“I had a full panic attack because I felt like I wasn’t chosen and that my feelings were not worth over money for him,” she explained on the “Almost Adulting” podcast in June, referring to Tartick starting his “Trading Secrets” podcast. (Bristowe also claimed that Tartick accused her of “emotionally and financially stunting my growth.”)

Despite the drama surrounding his new romance, Tartick is “the happiest he’s ever been” — at least according to Nick Viall.

“I’m really excited for him. He seems really at peace,” the former Bachelor star said during his “Viall Files” podcast on June 27. “I think he’s a high-character guy [and] I really like him. It’s great to see him happy. This is all to say he seems really happy.”