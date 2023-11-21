Bachelor Nation alum Garrett Yrigoyen hopes that ex-fiancée Becca Kufrin is “happy” in her new relationship with Thomas Jacobs.

“When we broke up, and there was no chance of that reconnecting, life goes on,” Garrett, 34, shared on “The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast” on Tuesday, November 21. “We just want what’s best for each other — at least I want what’s best for her.”

Garrett noted that he’s “excited” for Becca’s future “as long as she’s happy and living life the way she wants to.” The former ABC star said it’s “fine” with him that she’s moved on, saying “life goes on.”

Fans watched Becca, 33, meet Garrett during The Bachelorette season 14 premiere in May 2018, and he ended up dating home the first impression rose. After an emotional season, Garrett proposed to Becca during the show’s finale, which aired in August 2018.

They officially moved in together in January 2019, but never made it down the aisle. Becca confirmed their breakup in September 2020,after months of speculation that The Bachelorette couple had split.

“For me, when something’s done, it’s done,” Garrett said of their breakup during Tuesday’s podcast episode. “I make that set in my mind and my heart. When it’s like that, there’s no going back for me.”

After Garrett and Becca’s split, he went public with now-wife Alex Farrar in October 2020. The couple officially tied the knot earlier this month, a source exclusively confirmed to Us.

Becca, for her part, looked to Bachelor Nation when it came to her next relationship. When joining the Bachelor in Paradise cast for season 7 in 2021, the former Bachelorette quickly fell hard for Thomas, 31. While they broke up during the BiP finale that year, Becca and Thomas rekindled their romance after leaving the beach in Mexico.

“I’m gonna probably hate myself for actually admitting this to anyone, but I called my mom — and even though I was engaged twice in the past — I was like, ‘Mom, I think I want to marry this guy,'” Becca said of Thomas on the “Talking It Out” podcast in October 2021. “It’s the first time I’ve ever actually said that out loud.”

The couple announced their engagement in May 2022, with Becca revealing that she proposed to Thomas. In October of that same year, Thomas proposed to Becca.

Becca and Thomas announced in April that they were expecting their first child together, welcoming a son in September. They officially tied the knot the following month.

Garrett, for his part, has “no bother” and “no worry” about his ex’s new romance. “Other than, hopefully, she’s living the life that she wants,” he concluded on Tuesday.