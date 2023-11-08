The Bachelorette alum Garrett Yrigoyen and Alex Farrar are officially married — and basking in newlywed bliss.

Yrigoyen, 34, and Farrar are currently celebrating their honeymoon in Kauai, Hawaii, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. The insider notes that Farrar is “having a great time” while hanging out at the pool, toasting the couple’s recent nuptials.

The eyewitness tells Us that the newlyweds are having an “amazing time” during the getaway. “They are all over each other, kissing, snugging and looking every bit [like] newlyweds,” the source says. “They’ve been spending a lot of time sipping cocktails by the pool and going for swims.”

Yrigoyen, who won Becca Kufrin’s season 14 of The Bachelorette, and Farrar tied the knot earlier this month. According to social media footage shared by a local Hawaiian wedding planner, Yrigoyen and Farrar exchanged vows on the beach.

Related: Bachelorette's Garrett Yrigoyen and Wife Alex Farrar's Relationship Timeline Did Garrett Yrigoyen find The One after his messy split from Becca Kufrin? One year after the Bachelorette season 14 couple’s relationship started to crumble, he’s happy with girlfriend Alex Farrar. Yrigoyen and Kufrin got engaged during the 2018 finale of her season of The Bachelorette. While they were going strong in early 2020 and […]

The festivities continued with a blowout reception, complete with two DJs, a saxophonist, a coconut water station and gifted leis for attendees.

Yrigoyen and Farrar went public with their romance in October 2020, weeks after he and Kufrin, 33, announced their split.

Yrigoyen met Kufrin on her season of The Bachelorette, where he ultimately proposed during the 2018 finale. After two years together, the pair decided to call off their engagement.

“Garrett and I have decided to end our engagement. After many conversations, we came to this decision. It wasn’t something that we just arrived at one night,” Kufrin said during a September 2020 episode of the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast, of which she hosted at the time. “It wasn’t based solely off of one Instagram post or somebody else’s opinions or comments. There’s much more to it. To any relationship, there’s a lot of layers, and it’s not for me to divulge details.”

Related: Celebrity Weddings of 2023: Stars Who Got Married This Year Naomi Watts, Chrishell Stause and more celebrities tied the knot in 2023. Watts confirmed that she wed fellow actor Billy Crudup in June. “Hitched! 🕊️🪢♥️,” she captioned an Instagram photo of her and Crudup posing outside of a New York City courthouse. “They wanted to keep it low-key and have this moment to themselves, and […]

Weeks earlier, Yrigoyen sparked backlash over his support of police officers in the midst of the Black Lives Matter movement following George Floyd’s death. Kufrin admitted on the podcast that she was torn about the future of their relationship as a result.

After Yrigoyen and Kufrin went their separate ways, his relationship with Farrar continued to heat up. Yrigoyen proposed to the yoga instructor in October 2022 during a boat ride in San Diego.

“Happy 3 years to my beautiful, smart, fun, loving, hard-working, fake harmonica playing, moon walking, car karaoke champion, yoga master, adventure co-pilot, ocean swimming, football throwing, banana pancake expert and so much more fiancé,” he wrote via Instagram in September. “Can’t wait to come back here to take this same picture with you as my wife. Love you so much.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Kufrin, for her part, has since moved on with husband Thomas Jacobs, whom she met on Bachelor in Paradise season 7. They wed in October after welcoming their first baby, son Benson.

With reporting by Travis Cronin