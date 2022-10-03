She said yes! Bachelorette alum Garrett Yrigoyen and yoga instructor Alex Farrar are engaged.

He revealed on Sunday, October 2, that he popped the question in San Diego.

“Our engagement was exactly how I imagined it. I love you so much Alexandra. I can’t wait to spend forever with you lil Al,” he wrote via Instagram, adding the hashtags: “#engaged #shellyeah.”

Farrar also shared snaps from the proposal on a boat.

“When two become one 💍 I love you Garrett Vincent Yrigoyen. I want all of you forever, everyday,” she wrote. “HECK YES I WILL MARRY YOU!!!! ✨✨✨

#engaged.”

The duo went public with their relationship on Instagram in October 2020, showing a compilation of photos at the time.

“Feeling fortunate and full of gratitude! Amazing time out on the water and at dinner with great people. Thank you all for the special birthday!” Yrigoyen wrote on Instagram after Farrar planned a trip for his birthday in February. “Thanks @alexfarrarii for taking the time and energy to set it all up 😘⚡️.”

Yrigoyen appeared on Becca Kufrin’s season 14 of The Bachelorette and proposed to her during the 2018 season finale. They moved in together in early 2020 but hit some road bumps in their relationship after Yrigoyen’s comments about the Black Lives Matter movement following George Floyd’s death.

“I’ve been pretty tore up the past week about everything going on. I’ve listened, learned, helped, supported, and grown. With so many friends and family in law enforcement I couldn’t sit back and not support them and the hundreds of thousands of men and women of all races that represent this Thin Blue Line as well,” Yrigoyen wrote via Instagram on Thursday, June 4.

“It’s important for me to recognize the ones who stand in the gap and put their lives on the line each and every single day for humans of different race and ethnicity, including those who hate them. The Thin Blue Line represents each officer protecting protestors, properties, and businesses while being threatened, attacked, shot, shot at, hit with vehicles, and other forms of brutality,” he continued. “There have been over 300 injured, shot, or killed in just one week. They are suffering the consequences over an act they didn’t commit. They continue to put in overtime away from their families, stay silent while being threatened, hated, and assaulted.”

Three months later, the pair officially announced their split after two years of dating.

“Garrett and I have decided to end our engagement. After many conversations, we came to this decision. It wasn’t something that we just arrived at one night,” she wrote in September 2020. “It wasn’t based solely off of one Instagram post or somebody else’s opinions or comments. There’s much more to it. To any relationship, there’s a lot of layers, and it’s not for me to divulge details.”

Kufrin opened up about the breakup in early 2021 to Insider, explaining that their different core beliefs made them question their future together.

“I was like … what’s important to me? What’s important to him? Are we going to be able to make a lasting relationship for a lifetime off of our differences?” the Minnesota native explained at the time. “How are we going to raise kids? What kinds of conversations do we want to be having with those children? Can I still stay in this relationship and live with myself and feel that it’s the right decision for me and my future children?”

The former Bachelorette added, “I’ve just really reined in what’s simply acceptable to me and what’s not.”

Exactly one year after Kufrin announced the breakup, the California native celebrated his first anniversary with Farrar.

“Happy 1 year! 1 year already,” he began his lengthy message. “We have already created so many great memories together and the future is only looking up from here. There has been a lot of change in 1 short year, but 1 thing is for certain, my best days are days spent with you. On that note, thank you for understanding my excitement to hit the dove opener as well as celebrating our anniversary 🕊… Happy anniversary @alexfarrarii love you mucho and looking forward to tonight and the years to come 😘🍻- G Wagon.”

Kufrin has also moved on. She recently got engaged to fellow Bachelor in Paradise alum Thomas Jacobs after six months together. They met in Mexico while filming season 7 of the hit ABC show and Kufrin proposed in May.

“In the ultimate plot twist … HE SAID ‘YES,’” the former publicist shared on Instagram at the time, including celebratory photos of the couple. “We’ve been keeping this secret just between us and close family and friends for a while but we’re so excited to shout it from the rooftops!”