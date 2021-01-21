Less than two months after Becca Kufrin confirmed her relationship with Garrett Yrigoyen was over, the Bachelorette season 14 winner debuted his romance with current girlfriend Alex Farrar — and they are still going strong.

Kufrin, 30, and Yrigoyen, 31, got engaged during the August 2018 finale of the ABC series. While the season was airing, the Nevada native made headlines for “liking” offensive Instagram posts about members of the LGBTQ community and Parkland shooting survivor. The former publicist stood by her new fiancé at the time, but has since revealed she was in “total stock” amid the scandal.

“I was in this very weird limbo phase where I was happily engaged, I was on this high ’cause I was in love and the show had worked for me, but … I couldn’t be vocal about it because I couldn’t give away who I picked,” she told Insider in January 2021. “The pressure that I felt — and I think any lead can attest to this — is astronomical. You have this huge franchise that is riding on your shoulders. … I’ve [since] really reined in what’s simply acceptable to me and what’s not.”

Not long after Kufrin and Yrigoyen moved in together in early 2020, there was tension between them over the Black Lives Matter movement and after he expressed his support for the police in June 2020, Kufrin distanced herself from his beliefs on her podcast, “Bachelor Happy Hour.” While she wouldn’t confirm their split until September 2020, Kufrin has since admitted that things between them were over before then.

“When the pandemic hit and George Floyd was murdered … we started really having different types of conversations that we weren’t necessarily having before,” she told Insider. “I was like … what’s important to me? What’s important to him? Are we going to be able to make a lasting relationship for a lifetime off of our differences? What kinds of conversations do we want to be having with [our] children? Can I still stay in this relationship and live with myself and feel that it’s the right decision for me and my future children?”

While Kufrin has said she is taking her time before she is back on the dating scene, Yrigoyen went Instagram official with Farrar on Halloween in October 2020. The pair have since documented several trips together and spent the holidays with his family.

Scroll through for five things to know about Farrar: