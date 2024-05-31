Taylor Swift may have written a song about Dax Shepard – or at least in his wildest dreams she did.

“It’s not terribly well known, but @taylorswift wrote her song ‘Wildest Dreams’ about me years ago (‘He’s so bad, but does it so well’ – duh),” Shepard, 49, captioned an Instagram video of himself singing along to the pop hit at the Eras Tour concert on Friday, May 31. “I have tried to explain this to my daughter, but she has remained skeptical.”

Shepard, who shares daughters Lincoln, 11, and Delta, 8, with wife Kristen Bell, tried to further his claim by adding that Swift, 34, played “Wildest Dreams” at the show he attended in Lisbon, Portugal.

“I present this video and rest my case,” he joked.

Previously, Shepard has been vocal about his love for Swift – and how he became a big fan after watching her Miss Americana documentary, which aired on Netflix in 2020.

“It’s a very good documentary and I decided I’m gonna buy all her songs,” he shared on an episode of his “Armchair Expert” podcast in February 2020. “I’m really looking forward to watching the Taylor Swift one with the girls because it really explores relying on other people’s approval for your own self-esteem, which I think we all tend to fall into. Also, the eating stuff is really important here. Good for her for including that. She didn’t need to do that.”

Shepard isn’t the only fan of Swift in the family either – his wife is a fan too. Bell, 43, was spotted attending the Eras Tour last summer at SoFi Stadium in L.A. in the VIP section. In videos shared to social media, Bell was seen receiving a friendship bracelet from another concertgoer.

Although Shepard and Bell don’t appear to be in Swift’s inner circle quite yet, they do have some mutual friends including Bradley Cooper. (Cooper, 49, is currently dating Swift’s good friend, Gigi Hadid, and the couple have even accompanied the pop star and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, on multiple vacations.)

Recently, Shepard credited Cooper for urging him to go public with his relapse in 2020. He had been sober for 16 years before revealing that he started abusing painkillers after a motorcycle accident.

“The last thing I wanted to do was go in public, seven days after the collapse of everything, and share that with people. But it would have felt so dishonest,” Shepard shared during a February episode of the “Dinner’s on Me” podcast, adding that a conversation with Cooper changed his perspective on everything. “He said, ‘Are you going to tell everyone?’ And I said, at that point, I was like, ‘I don’t think so.’”

Shepard was “so afraid of losing that thing” that fans most like about him until Cooper, who has been sober since he was 29, hit him with a dose of reality.

“And he said, ‘Well, let me tell you this. There’s nothing helpful about a guy that’s 16 years sober, and married to Kristen Bell, and is rich. What’s helpful to somebody is someone who just ate s–t and gets back up’,” Shepard recalled, noting that the moment inspired him to open up and doesn’t have a problem giving Cooper “credit” for his decision. “He earned it. And he’s so sexy, too. It’d be easier if he wasn’t so sexy.”