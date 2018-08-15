It was all in good fun. Jax Taylor took to Twitter to explain why he threw shade at Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima during a recent encounter at the gym.

“I just thought well this could be a funny tweet,” the Vanderpump Rules star, 39, tweeted on Tuesday, August 14. “Hey when you sign up for this lifestyle you gotta expect a little innocent humor, if you can’t laugh at this or yourself, then I feel bad for you. Who cares!!!”

Taylor insisted in a series of other tweets that he “wasn’t trying to be a dick” and was simply “bored trying to make a joke.” He even quipped that Bendjima, 25, could get a job at his costars Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz’s new restaurant in West Hollywood: “tom and tom need a dj still at @TomTom not a hard gig, I can put in a good word.”

When one of the Bravo personality’s followers pointed out that some people took offense to his playful post, he responded, “I’ll try not to lose sleep over it.”

Taylor ran into Bendjima at a gym in Los Angeles on Monday, August 13, and snapped a selfie in the mirror while the model used a nearby machine. Taylor captioned his Instagram Story post, “When kourtney kardashian dumps you and you have to slum it like the rest of us At a normal gym. no more figi [sic] diamond water either. Got to drink that smart water now.”

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that Kardashian, 39, broke up with Bendjima after nearly two years together. After he was spotted getting cozy with model Jordan Ozuna in Mexico days later, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s sisters came to her defense. Khloé Kardashian wrote on Instagram, “Alexa play ‘heard it all before’ by Sunshine Anderson,” while Kim Kardashian commented, “Nice pics from your ‘boys trip’” alongside a lying-face emoji.

A source told Us exclusively that Kourtney’s romance with Bendjima “ran its course” due to their schedules. “She ended it because it just wasn’t working anymore,” a second insider said. “There wasn’t any dramatic moment.”

