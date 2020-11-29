Jay Cutler had an interesting drinking buddy over Thanksgiving weekend — the former quarterback hung out with Shannon Ford, who his estranged wife, Kristin Cavallari, memorably fired on Very Cavallari.

“Oysters and wine,” Cutler, 37, captioned an Instagram video on Saturday, November 28, that showed him clinking wine glasses with his good friend Mark “Chuy” Block and Ford at 167 Raw in Charleston, South Carolina.

Fans were surprised by Cutler’s dining companion, with one writing, “Omg the tea being spilled at this table!! #iDie,” while another wrote, “That is some shade to Kristin hahaha!”

While one commenter called his move “Savage AF,” another declared it was “Petty AF.”

Ford, 27, appeared on the first season of Very Cavallari after she was hired as head of social media for Cavallari’s jewelry company.

While they were initially good friends, their relationship hit the skids after the pair got into several arguments about Ford’s allegedly poor job performance, which saw her send out a newsletter promoting a new line of products but forgetting to add a clickable link so that customers could buy the items.

Things came to a head when Cavallari, 33, accused the South Carolina native of repeatedly ignoring emails and “singlehandedly costing my company money” and fired her.

Ford later claimed that the Uncommon James founder had canned her for “personal reasons” and stated that their friendship took a “toxic turn.” She added that the story line surrounding her exit from the show was “lies that were made up.”

In May, less than one month after Cavallari and Cutler confirmed their split, the former Laguna Beach star announced that she was pulling the plug on Very Cavallari.

The model, who is represented by Block’s agency, took to Instagram shortly after the news was revealed and posted a gif of herself from the show saying, “Hallelujah. Amen.”

When a commenter suggested that Ford sounded “pretty bitter,” she replied that she has “always been bitter about it.”

Cutler and Cavallari, who wed in 2013, share three children, Camden, 8, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 5.

The former NFL star spent Thanksgiving with Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher, while Cavallari hung out with her best friend Justin Anderson and later did a tipsy Instagram Q&A where she addressed reports that she’s dating comedian Jeff Dye. The Hills alum insisted that they are “just good friends.”