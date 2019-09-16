



is a single man … for now. Just one month after becoming Instagram official with girlfriend, the two are done.

“We were happy, we always had a good time together. We didn’t fight, we still acted like best friends,” O’Brien told Radar Online, revealing that the couple had parted ways. “Deep down, I think he is a good person, but he’s just lost. He was just moving on his own motives and I had mine as well. We’re different people, who value different things.”

O’Brien, who had been dating Smith, 21, since January, also added that he’s a “mess” but she wishes him the best — even if that means he’s back in Ashley Martson’s life again.

“God help him if he’s messing with Ashley again. All I can think of is all the hard work to reverse the damage. There’s a current PFA. If she turns on him again he’s so f–ked. I don’t know why he would put himself in that position… I feel sorry for him,” O’Brien continued. “He was loyal for a period and good to me for a period, but that’s all I want to say. … I am proud of myself to have loved him and done what I did for him. Regardless of if he appreciates it now or not, he needed me and I will always be that person. Anyone I love will have unconditional love and support and he can’t take that from me.”

The exes, who met on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé and married in 2018 after he moved from Jamaica to Pennsylvania, were spotted together over the weekend in Pennsylvania. Fan Brittany Vance shared photos with both of them inside an event.

Martson, 33, filed for divorce for a second time in April, citing “adultery” as her reason. Smith was served with a PFA on July 1 and arrested on July 3. At the time, O’Brien launched a GoFundMe page to help raise money to free him from the immigration detention. After four weeks in custody, he was released.

“One last thanks to the people who walked in my life and made it better and thanks to the ones that walked out and made it amazing,” he wrote on Instagram the following day.

